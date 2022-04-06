Paul Silverman Announced as 2022 NJCU Leadership Awards Arts Honoree

New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced that Paul Silverman, Principal of SILVERMAN, will be recognized as an honoree during the 2022 NJCU Leadership Awards - the institution's annual celebration of those who have made a lasting impact on society in the Jersey City and the greater Hudson County area. Silverman is the second individual announced to be celebrated as part of the four-honoree gala and will be acknowledged in the Arts category.

The 2022 NJCU Leadership Award will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Liberty House, located at 76 Audrey Zapp Drive in Jersey City.

Presented by the NJCU Foundation, this year's theme will be Celebrating Transformational Impact, and the university will honor four individuals in the categories of Service, Arts, Innovation, and Legacy.

Assembly Deputy Majority Leader and New Jersey Assemblywoman Angela V. McKnight was the first honoree announced and will be recognized in the Service category.

Developer Paul Silverman, alongside his brother Eric, co-founded the Jersey City-based real estate company, SILVERMAN, in 1981. For more than 40 years their approach to building neighborhoods has made an enduring impact on many Jersey City communities and become a blueprint for neighborhood design.

Beginning the week of March 28, NJCU will unveil one honoree per week. For more information on the 2022 NJCU Leadership Awards and to purchase tickets, visit, njcu.edu/gala.

2022 NJCU Leadership Awards Honoree: Paul Silverman

The second honoree this year is Paul Silverman, in the Arts category. Widely regarded for his work as a developer of residential, commercial, retail and industrial real estate in New Jersey, including restoration of historic buildings, renovation of existing buildings and new construction, he is also a noted supporter of the arts and other causes. He has also served as Chairman of New Jersey Beer Co. a microbrewery producing craft beer since 2011.

"I'm proud to have accomplished, and continue to accomplish, the rebuilding of Jersey City," said Silverman. "Along with my brother Eric and our entire SILVERMAN team, we create great places for people to live and work. We support small businesses, support education, and support the arts. I give of my time and money to nurture these causes. Helping others succeed brings me joy."

Paul Silverman is an active volunteer and philanthropist who previously served 10 years on the NJCU Foundation board (2012-2022) and currently sits on the board of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce. He serves as a Trustee Emeritus at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.

Additionally, he volunteers with CitySail, and is a supporter of New City Kids, Art House Productions, Team Wilderness and many Jersey City and Hudson County nonprofits. He is co-founder of the Youth Foundation of Jersey City.



"I define leadership as setting an example for those around you," Silverman said, describing his vision for leadership. "Setting an example with both words and actions to inspire others to follow your lead, and consistently doing the right thing, at any cost, is the hallmark of leadership. To our future leaders, lead by example. Be proud of your work, and your accomplishments. Give to others because it feels good to give. It feels good to see the success of others in life and in work."