Moe-tion Dance Theater Will Host INTERMIX ~ a Choreography Showcase At Centenary University

Under the artistic direction of Maureen Glennon Clayton, moe-tion dance theater will present a new event, Intermix ~ A Choreography Showcase, as part of the Centenary Stage Company’s season at Centenary University on Saturday, June 15, 2024, 7:00pm.

This new curated showcase will feature emerging and established artists from the tri-state area; dancers, choreographers, and dance companies. Artistic Director, Maureen Glennon Clayton, created this showcase to unite the dance community to celebrate dance, movement, and creativity. Her goal is that this first showcase will be the stepping stone towards more opportunities for dancers and dance lovers alike.

Intermix ~ A Choreography Showcase will feature works by Shelby Bakota, Kaitlyn Esposito/Extensions Dance Project, Nathan Forster/ReFrame Dance Theatre, Lara M. Friedman-Kats, Kelly Guerrero, Juliana Hassouna, Heather Kroe, Mattie McGarey, Sabrina Olivieri, Nicole Smith Levay/In Good Company and Heather Warfel. Choreographer, Andrea Kramer, will present the narrative-dance film, “The War Is Over”, created in collaboration with Dave Lamm/Wild Little Bird Productions.

Maureen Glennon Clayton will premiere two new works; Still Waiting, a trio signifying that women’s rights are human rights, and Walk Move Jump, a sextet made in collaboration with the dancers. This work is purely movement-based, but there is also a subtle relationship component.

The company will also perform 1,000 Vigils, a piece choreographed by guest choreographer, Lisa Peluso. This quartet, inspired by the idea of strong matriarchal women who instinctually protect, is powerful, highlighting the dancers’ physicality.

Order tickets online at www.centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company at (908) 979-0900. Ticket prices are $20.00 Adult, $15.00 Children Under 12.

moe-tion dance theater Artistic Director, Maureen Glennon Clayton, who resides in Flemington, is a well-known dancer, choreographer, and dance educator in NJ. She holds a full-time teaching position at Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School’s Gifted & Talented Honors Dance Program in Bridgewater, NJ. She is also co-founder of Outside the Lines, a site-specific dance series, founded with Lea Antolini-Lid, a professor at Centenary University. Maureen graduated from Montclair State University, where she earned her BFA in Dance, and County College of Morris, where she earned her AS in Recreation & Leisure / Dance. In December 2022, Maureen earned her MA in Dance Education at the University of Northern Colorado. In July of 2023, she became a 200-hour Certified Yoga Teacher (CYT 200) and an SEL Facilitator (SEL*F) through Breathe for Change, a 200-hour Wellness, Social & Emotional Learning (SEL), and Yoga Teacher Training Program.

Her modern dance theater company, moe-tion dance theater is dedicated to experimenting and creating new forms of expression. Known for their diverse repertory, and collaborative work, they have performed at numerous festivals, showcases, and venues throughout the tri-state area. Glennon Clayton’s mission is to create an atmosphere of individualistic contribution, allowing her dancers, collaborators, and audiences to explore their own thoughts, interpretations, and ideas of the subject matter presented.

For more information, specific performance dates or ticket price details please visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979 – 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1PM-5PM and two hours prior to every performance. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

