Latin Art Gallery and Cocktail Reception To Welcome Opening of EVITA at Axelrod PAC

Enjoy an evening of art and theater with a Latin flair on Friday, May 31 with the opening of a new art installation titled “Galeria de Bellas Artes.” Located at the Gallery on Grant inside the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, this unique showcase of NJ artists of Hispanic descent will coincide with the opening night of the hit musical Evita.

Featured artists include Maria Mijares, who paints realistic scenes of everyday life in Spain. Patricia Arroyo paints in bright colors such as navy blue, sky blue, green and red, colors commonly found in the flags of Latin America countries. These colors also were originally used in Inca textile art. Mike Menendez photographs turbulent clouds, which can be said to be a foreboding foreshadow of a changing political climate, as it was in Argentina during the days of Juan and Eva Perón. Ezequiel Jimenez’s paintings of surreal, fantasy scenes evoke the mystical and spiritual nature of Latin American culture, while also highlighting conflict.

The gallery will host a wine and cheese reception at 5:30 PM followed by a preview of the smash pop musical Evita, starring Jersey Shore rock and soul sensation Remember Jones and Gaby Albo, who starred as Gloria Estefan in the national tour of On Your Feet! The winner of seven Tony Awards in 1980, including Best Book, Best Score and Best Musical, Evita tells the story of Eva Peron, a desperately driven woman who went from the slums of Buenos Aires to the height of international fame as first lady of Argentina.

Tickets are $37 and are available at www.axelrodartscenter.com or by calling 732-531-9106 ext. 14. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking.

