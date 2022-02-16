Paul Shaffer Will Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts will honor world-renowned singer, composer, comedian, and multi-instrumentalist Paul Shaffer with its Lifetime Achievement Award at the "Together We Celebrate" Annual Gala. The Education Award is being presented to Robbin Gordon-Cartier, harpist, award-winning educator and founder of the Elizabeth School District harp program which is now at the Cicely Tyson Performing Arts School in East Orange. She is President of the North Jersey Chapter of the American Harp Society and a sought-after presenter of workshops across the country.

The gala is a lavish cocktail party and reception with student performances and an auction during a three-course sit down dinner. It takes place at Westmount Country Club, 728 Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, NJ. To attend the gala and support Wharton Arts, please visit WhartonArtsGala.org.

The Wharton Arts Lifetime Achievement Award distinguishes individuals who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the performing arts and represent a beacon of inspiration to Wharton Arts' students. Shaffer will accept the award at the annual event celebrating Wharton's thriving, life-changing performing arts education programs featuring performances by the New Jersey Youth Symphony, Paterson Music Project, and Performing Arts School. Shaffer will join nine students from the New Jersey Youth Symphony jazz program for a surprise performance and the theme of the gala recognizes Wharton's dedicated young musicians who are thrilled to share the gift of music and bring positivity to their communities despite the challenges faced by COVID-19.

Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director of Wharton Arts, shared his enthusiasm for the honorees and said, "Paul Shaffer is respected worldwide and is known for his years serving as David Letterman's musical director, band leader and sidekick. In addition, his career spans all aspects of entertainment - music, acting and comedy. He exemplifies the versatility available in the performing arts, and he is a true inspiration to our students."

Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director of Wharton Arts, is equally pleased to recognize Robbin Gordon-Cartier and said, "Robbin is an extraordinary educator with passion for using music to help young people find themselves. Her talent as a harpist extends from the stage to the classroom to community gatherings as an ambassador of music with messages of hope. She is someone who inspires us all."

Paul Shaffer was overwhelmed when he first learned of this honor. He said, "I am so pleased and honored to be recognized by Wharton Arts, an organization I admire for their work and creative mission of offering accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities. I look so much forward to spending time with the students and guests at the gala."