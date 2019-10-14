Patton Oswalt Reschedules Show at BergenPAC

Please note that due to a scheduling conflict, comedian Patton Oswalt's Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 performance has been moved to Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets from the original date will be honored on the new date. Refunds may be requested at the ticket buyer's point of purchase. Contact the Box Office at 201-227-1030 with any questions.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC - the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, "hands-on" training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.





