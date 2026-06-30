Patti Smith to Perform Songs and Stories at NJPAC's Dodge Poetry Festival

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcomes legendary poet, musician, author and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Patti Smith for a special performance during the Dodge Poetry Festival on Friday, October 16. Returning to her home state of New Jersey, Smith brings together poetry, music and storytelling in a performance by one of the most influential creative voices of the past half-century.

Often called the "punk poet laureate," Patti Smith has left an indelible mark on literature, music, visual art, politics and global culture for more than 50 years. A true renaissance woman, Smith is the author of more than a dozen books, including the National Book Award-winning memoir Just Kids. Her groundbreaking 1975 debut album, Horses, was inducted into both the GRAMMY Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, cementing its place among the most influential recordings in American music. Her extraordinary career has also been recognized with honors including France's Legion d'Honneur, Sweden's Polar Prize and the PEN Literary Service Award.

See Patti Smith for a night of songs and stories on Friday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. as part the Dodge Poetry Festival, taking place October 15–17.

Dodge Poetry is one of the nation's premier celebrations of poetry and spoken word, the festival transforms the city into a vibrant, walkable village where audiences can experience readings, performances, conversations and workshops featuring many of today's most celebrated literary voices. This year's lineup includes Elizabeth Acevedo, Tyehimba Jess, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Aja Monet, Danez Smith, Jive Poetic, Mayda del Valle, José Olivarez and many more.

Dodge Festival Passes and tickets to Patti Smith's performance are available now at njpac.org or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at One Center Street in Newark, N.J. About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark,

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...