Passage Theatre Company Announces World Premiere Of THE OK TRENTON PROJECT

Five years ago, a group of Trenton students spent their summer creating a sculpture entitled "Helping Hands." They learned the skills necessary to build something out of nothing with the promise of their work being publicly displayed in their community. Four days after installation, the sculpture was removed due to anonymous complaints that the piece too closely resembled a gang symbol. Based on a true story and composed of verbatim interviews from those directly involved, The OK Trenton Project, presented by Passage Theatre Company in Trenton, New Jersey, is an experience that explores the role art plays in the community and the consequences faced when it's taken away.

The world premiere production comes to the Mill Hill Playhouse (205 E. Front Street, Trenton) from February 10 through February 27, 2022. Press are invited to the opening night performance on February 12 at 7:30PM.

"We are thrilled to present this urgent new work that was developed over the course of four years through Passage's PlayLab program," notes Passage Theatre's Artistic Director Ryanne Domingues. "The OK Trenton Project, which is part of our 'Trenton Makes' season, demonstrates our commitment to telling our community's important stories, and giving Trenton residents a voice in our artistic programming. The Passage family cannot wait to share the result of our years of hard work with our Trenton community and beyond."

In August of 2017, "Helping Hands," a new sculpture, was installed on a vacant city-owned lot at the corner of Perry and Montgomery streets in Trenton, New Jersey. The sculpture was designed and built by 17 students from a summer camp run by the nonprofit group HomeFront, in collaboration with Isles, Inc., and artist Eric Schultz of Grounds for Sculpture. Following concerns that the sculpture too closely resembled a gang symbol and could send the wrong message to residents, the piece was removed and placed back in the artist's studio. Told through the words of Trenton's artists, law enforcement, city officials, residents, and students, The OK Trenton Project tells the story of what one piece of art can mean to a community.

The OK Trenton Project was developed by Passage's PlayLab program over a period of four years. During this time, a team of local visual and performing artists was brought together to conduct interviews. Led by playwrights David Lee White and Richard Bradford and directed by Domingues, the show had a public reading outdoors in the Mill Hill Park Amphitheater during the summer of 2021, prior to the world premiere. The February production features an ensemble cast of Kevin Bergen, Richard Bradford, Carmen Castillo, Molly Casey Chapman, and Wendi Smith. Each performer plays multiple characters throughout the play.

Tickets are currently on sale by visiting passagetheatre.org.

COVID HEALTH AND SAFETY

Vaccination Policy: Audience members over the age of 12 will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when entering the theatre. Exceptions will be made for children under 12 and people with a medical or religious exemption to vaccination. These guests must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of the performance time or a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance time. All guests regardless of age or vaccination status will be required to wear masks while inside the theatre building. Passage will provide complimentary masks if needed.

Contactless Transactions: When possible, Passage encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance to reduce wait time at the box office. Both virtual and paper programs will be available.

Hand Sanitizer: Hand sanitizer will be available at several locations throughout the facility.

Refunds and Exchanges: If Passage needs to cancel a performance, a patron's ticket will be fully refunded. If a patron needs to reschedule a visit for health reasons, they may do so for any performance throughout the season with a ticket of equal or lesser value.

Screening Questions: Prior to their arrival at the theatre, patrons will be asked to complete a health screening. Patrons will be asked to agree that they are not currently ill or awaiting test results prior to entering the playhouse. They will also be asked to affirm that they have not been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 14 days.