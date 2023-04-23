Parsippany Arts Center to Present Free Reading of GOBLINS AND GATES

GOBLINS AND GATES by Michael Campbell and Gonzalo Valencia-Peña will have a reading at the Parsippany Arts Center on April 30 at 3PM. The show is free/suggested donation: Click Here.

The cast includes Miguel Sierra, Rachel Muñoz, Hunter Semrau, Erwin Sebastian, Alex Carr, Anna Langlois, Angel Rodela. The musical is directed by Gonzalo Valencia-Peña, with choreography by Danielle Valencia. The Music Director is Barry Spatz, and Associate Music Director is Bruce De La Cruz.

Before it hits the New York Theatre Festival, GOBLINS AND GATES is making a pit stop at LoMotion Live. Be a fly on the wall and join in the rehearsal room where the cast, band, and creative team gather together for the first time to read through and sing through Act 1. UNPLUGGED! Talk back following the performance. Proceeds for this reading will be donated through Fractured Atlas to help support this new musical.



Goblins & Gates: A Pen & Paper Musical is a brand NEW and completely ORIGINAL show in development with libretto by Michael Campbell and music/lyrics by Gonzalo Valencia-Peña. The musical revolves around a young game master who takes her friends and family on the roleplaying adventure of a lifetime to protect her father's legacy - his game store. Our ultimate goal is to merge the wonderful worlds of musical theater and game-based world building into a project unlike any other!

http://www.goblinsandgates.com/

www.instagram.com/lomotionlive

www.Facebook.com/lomotionlive