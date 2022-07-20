Paper Mill Playhouse to Present A WHOLE NEW WORLD: A TRIBUTE TO ALAN MENKEN This Month

Paper Mill Playhouse has selected students to be a part of the theater's prestigious Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory for 2022. Members of the competitive Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in a fully produced, original concert titled A Whole New World: A Tribute to Alan Menken. A show unlike any other produced by Paper Mill Playhouse, this special concert features over 90 talented young performers, including Rising Star Award winners and nominees. New Voices showcases the songs of the legendary composer that influenced the art form of musical theater as we know it today. The show draws on the timeless work of Alan Menken including Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Sister Act, and more.

The Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory and New Voices are supported by Investors Foundation. The Hearst Foundations are Paper Mill's Education and Outreach partner.

Performances of A Whole New World: A Tribute to the Music of Alan Menken will be held on July 29 at 7:30 PM and July 30 at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM at Paper Mill Playhouse, 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ. Tickets range in price from $25 to $50. Livestream tickets are available for the July 30, 7:30 pm performance for $15. Tickets may be purchased by calling (973) 376-4343, online at www.papermill.org, or by visiting the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office.

"It is with such excitement that we welcome back the staged concert that has been missing from our Conservatory program for the last two years due to Covid concerns. We believe that this program allows these young performers an opportunity to thrive and ultimately live their dream of being professional performers. From the first day of class all the way through opening night of New Voices, we require our students to rise to the demands of this rigorous program," stated Lisa Cooney, Paper Mill Playhouse Director of Education, Outreach & Access. "We ask them to work harder than they ever have before as young performers. Our faculty pushes the students to believe in themselves as professional artists, and as a result, when they move on to college or the professional world, they are ready for the challenges they'll face. We take great pride when they make a name for themselves on Broadway or in Hollywood and from knowing every member of the Conservatory has the skills and the work ethic to serve them in any field."

The Paper Mill Playhouse Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory is a program of rigorous study allowing students to enhance their individual performance potential while developing a broad base of theater experience and knowledge. Students participate in intensive classes including musical theater performance, acting, dance, private voice lessons, and improvisation, while also attending guest workshops led by professional actors, directors, and casting agents. The final weeks are devoted to rehearsals for the annual New Voices Concert. The Conservatory offers the unique opportunity for gifted and talented young performers to work at their own level and challenge themselves to achieve new goals and learn new skills. Key to the curriculum is the development of self-discipline, respect, and a commitment to excellence that will serve these young artists throughout their lives. The New Voices Concert is the culmination of the five-week program.

"New Voices is an amazing opportunity to see the stars of tomorrow," stated Mark S. Hoebee, Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director. "This fully produced, original concert features close to a hundred incredible performers. It is amazing to see these young performers grow into professional artists and grace the stage with an inspiring, heartfelt performance."

Paper Mill's professional casting partners attend annually. Victoria Kress, A3 Artists Agency youth theatrical agent states, "(I'm always) super excited to head to Paper Mill Playhouse for their New Voices show! Having trained some amazing performers, I know this night will prove to be no different! It's one of my best scouting field trips of every summer." Nora Brennan, casting director for Matilda, Billy Elliot, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular and Paper Mill's upcoming production of The Sound of Music agrees, "The kids were great, the show was fun and entertaining, and the material was tailored so that each child shone. Well done!"

Many of the students from Paper Mill Playhouse's Conservatory have gone on to appear on Broadway, in regional theater productions, in film, and on television.

Conservatory Alumni include:

Anne Hathaway - Stage: Twelfth Night; Film: Les Misérables (2013 Academy Award Winner), Rachel Getting Married (2009 Academy Award & Golden Globe Nominee), Ocean's Eight, Get Smart, Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Disney's The Princess Diaries; TV: WeCrashed, Modern Love

Ali Stroker - Broadway: Oklahoma (2019 Tony Award Winner), Spring Awakening; Film: Lifetime's Christmas Ever After; TV: Oxygen's The Glee Project: Season 2; Paper Mill: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Olive Ostrovsky)

Laura Benanti - Broadway: Gypsy (2008 Tony Award Winner), She Loves Me, Into the Woods, The Wedding Singer, My Fair Lady, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Sound of Music; TV: Younger, HBO Max's Gossip Girl, NBC's The Sound of Music Live! (The Baroness)

Robert McClure - Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice, Something Rotten, Honeymoon in Vegas, Noises Off, Chaplin, Avenue Q

Jelani Remy - Broadway: Disney's The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Café, Ain't Too Proud

Khailah Johnson - TV: CW's 4600

Shanice Williams - TV: NBC's The Wiz Live! (Dorothy)

Joshua Dela Cruz - Broadway: Disney's Aladdin; TV: Blue's Clues & You!

Nikki M. James - Broadway: Book of Mormon (2011 Tony Award Winner), Les Misérables (Éponine), All Shook Up, Once On This Island (Assistant Director)

Julia Knitel - Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Bye Bye Birdie

Avery Espiritu - Broadway: The King and I

Alex Drier - Broadway: Finding Neverland, Assembled Parties, Billy Elliot

Daisy Hobbs - Broadway: Disney's Aladdin

Matthew Scott - Broadway: Jersey Boys, An American in Paris, A Catered Affair, Sondheim on Sondheim

Collin Kelly-Sordelet - Broadway: The Last Ship (Young Gideon), The Ferryman

Jared Gertner - Broadway: The Book Of Mormon (Elder Cunningham), The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee

Neil McCaffrey - Broadway: Mary Poppins (Michael Banks), Bye, Bye Birdie (Randolph), Billy Elliot (Michael)

Monette McKay - Broadway: Come From Away, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, Memphis, Mamma Mia!

Constantine Rousouli - Broadway: Hairspray (Link), Ghost the Musical, Wicked (Fiyero)

Jonathan Schwartz - Broadway: Disney's Aladdin (Omar), Elf, Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark

Elizabeth Egan Gillies - Broadway: 13 The Musical; TV: Nickelodeon's Victorious, The CW's Dynasty

Lael Van Keuran - Broadway: Paradise Square, Sister Act

Matt Ban - Broadway: Rock of Ages (Dennis)

