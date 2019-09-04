Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Children's Theater Lineup

Paper Mill Playhouse announces its children's show programming for the 2019-2020 season including special performances for students with autism or other developmental disabilities. Paper Mill's Children's Shows are charming, delightful, and educational performances filled with audience participation and adventure. Children's Shows take place on select Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00am. All tickets are just $15.

"What better way to spend a weekend morning than introducing your child to the live theater experience with characters and stories they love?" said Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director at Paper Mill Playhouse. "These performances are accessible to all with tickets only costing $15.00 for any seat in the house."

This year's offering of Paper Mill Playhouse Children's Shows includes: A More Perfect Union, Charlotte's Web, Dragon's Love Tacos, Dog Man: The Musical, The Monster Who Ate My Peas, The Little Engine that Could Earns Her Whistle, Peter Pan, Click Clack Moo, Rosie Revere Engineer, The Pout Pout Fish, and The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System. Tickets may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express accepted.

The series will also offer special performances for students with autism and other developmental disabilities. A special performance ofDog Man: The Musial (Sunday, December 8, 2019) and Charlotte's Web (Sunday, June 14, 2019) are designed specifically for children on the autism spectrum or with other developmental disabilities. The autism-friendly performance is planned in cooperation with the Paper Mill Autism Advisory Team. The theater environment will be altered for this performance, providing a sensory-friendly, comfortable, and judgment-free space that is welcoming for all families. Additionally, Paper Mill Playhouse will host a free open house titled "Meet Your Seat" as an opportunity for children who are new to theater experiences to visit the theater space before the show. For more information, call the box office at 973-376-4343.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You