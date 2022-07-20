Pan America Chinese Dance Alliance Announces 7th Annual Taoli World Dance Competition

The Pan American Chinese Dance Association (PACDA), an association of over 100 community dance groups across the United States and Europe, and the organizer of the world-renowned Taoli World Dance Competition of Chinese Dance with headquarters in Irvine, CA, announces the Pan America Multicultural Dance Gala will be held at the Claire Trevor Theatre at The Barclay, UC Irvine Building #711, 400 Mesa Road, Irvine, CA, on July 29, 2022, 1pm-6pm PT.

The competition is free and open to the public. Contestants will be required to pay a fee. There will be in-person competitors from across the United States and Canada, as well as virtual competitors from China, Japan, and Singapore. Additionally, there will be a series of conference events leading up to the 7th Annual Taoli World Dance Competition, marking the first year back to in-person master classes and competition after the onset of the pandemic. In addition, there will be virtual events and competitions held simultaneously. Highlights include: the first international conference for Chinese dance instructors, students, and parents; an in-person and virtual competition; an award ceremony; master classes; and a dance gala on July 31, 2022 at 7:30pm PT. Tickets for the gala are free and available through The Barclay box office.

The master class series will be held in person on July 30 and July 31, 2022 at South Coast Chinese Cultural Center, 10 Truman St, Irvine, CA. Specially invited teachers and professors from the dance industry will provide special guidance, comment and analysis on the spot, and share professional opinions. This year, PACDA welcomes world renowned dancer Peiju Chien-Pott to the conference. Hailed by Brooklyn Rail as one of the greatest living modern dancers, former principal dancer of the Martha Graham Dance Company, faculty of the Alvin Ailey Dance, and the Director of Contemporary Dance in Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, Ms. Chien-Pott will be teaching a master class in Martha Graham Technique. Principal member Rio Kikuchi of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will also offer a master class in Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique, Kinetic Spiral. Instructors will help dancers objectively and correctly recognize their own strengths and weaknesses, and further improve themselves on the journey of learning dance. Classes being offered include classical dance, Chinese folk dance, modern and contemporary dance. Spots are limited, so sign up soon

Chinese Folk Dance Master Class

Taught by Shin Yue Wang

July 30, 2022 | 9AM-12PM

Tuition: National Peach contestants $100; public $120

Age: 12+ and 2+ years of dancing

To register, visit pandance.org/product/2021-2022-master-class-folk-dance

Please bring Mongolian dance costumes, the program will be performed at the Pan American Multicultural Dance Festival on July 31, 2022

Classical Dance Master Class

Taught by Erdong HU with assistant teachers Ying She and Xue Han

July 30, 2022 | 1:30PM-4:30PM

Tuition: National Peach contestants $100; public $120

Age: 12 years old and above and two years or above of dancing

To register, visit pandance.org/product/2021-2022-master-class-chinese-classical-dance

Modern and Contemporary Dance Master Class

July 31, 2022 | 9AM-12PM

Taught by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's Peiju Chien-Pott and Rio Kikuchi

Tuition: National Peach contestants $100; public $120

To register, visit pandance.org/product/2021-2022-master-class-modern-dance

In 2022, PACDA is also in mourning for one of its most beloved judges and panelists, who touched the lives of many young dancers during her life, Ms. Nai-Ni Chen, who led the most well-respected professional Chinese American Dance Company in the US and toured her work all over the world in its 34-year history. Ms. Chen has been recognized both nationally and internationally for her accomplishments in choreography. Her work not only celebrates the grace of Chinese culture, but also brings the dynamic power of modern and contemporary dance choreography into the world of dance in America. After her passing, three artists have taken over the artistic direction of the Company, and it is continuing Ms. Chen's vision to empower the future generation.

To celebrate Nai-Ni Chen's life, this year's event will feature the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performing one of Ms. Chen's signature dance, The Way of Fire, with music by Tan Dun, performed by Yo-Yo Ma and Glen Velez. Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's Director of New and Contemporary Dance - the world-renowned dancer/choreographer and former Principal Dancer of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Peiju Chien-Pott - will be offering a Martha Graham technique workshop. Rio Kikuchi, a principal member of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, will offer a workshop in Kinetic Spiral, a dance training that incorporates Chinese Dance, Martial Arts, Ballet, and Contemporary Dance into a unique Chinese American style.