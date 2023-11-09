Palisades Virtuosi to Present 100! Concert Celebration Of Their 100 New Works

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio, 2022 winner of The American Prize - Ernst Bacon Award for their performances of American music, will be in concert on Sunday, December 3 @ 7:30 PM, performing ...100! A Celebration of Their 100 New Works at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood, 113 Cottage Place in Ridgewood, NJ.

This will be a celebration of the ensemble's having had 100 works created for them in the last 20 years, through commissions, adaptations of existing works for their instrumentation or via gifts from composers.

The program will feature four new works written this year that bring the total to 100 - Beth Anderson's December Swale, Steven Burke's Because of You, Pamela Sklar's Down the Rabbit Hole and Rain Worthington's Shadow Dance. They'll also present works by Florent Schmitt and Horatio Parker. See the complete list of PV's previously premiered, performed and/or recorded new works at http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/commissioned-composers-honor-roll.

Tickets in advance $25 general admission, $20 for senior citizens/students, available at Click Here. For MTA transportation info, visit https://new.mta.info/tripplanner/results.

Palisades Virtuosi is flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, and is a 501 (c)(3) organization established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano and present concerts that include existing and newly-commissioned repertoire for this configuration (each of their concerts includes a work commissioned by the ensemble), supplemented by solos, duos and larger works featuring guest artists. Volumes One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six of their New American Masters CD series are available from Albany Records and Volume 7, "Songs & Stories" is available from 4Tay ecords. Visit the Virtuosi at http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/. For photos of the ensemble, visit http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/press-photos.