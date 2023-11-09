Palisades Virtuosi to Present 100! Concert Celebration Of Their 100 New Works

The concert will take place on December 3 at the Unitarian Society Of Ridgewood, NJ.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 1 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% fo Photo 2 Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% for a BFA in Musical Theatre
Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson & More to Star in FIDDLER ON Photo 3 Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Palisades Virtuosi to Present 100! Concert Celebration Of Their 100 New Works

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio, 2022 winner of The American Prize - Ernst Bacon Award for their performances of American music, will be in concert on Sunday, December 3 @ 7:30 PM, performing ...100! A Celebration of Their 100 New Works at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood, 113 Cottage Place in Ridgewood, NJ.

This will be a celebration of the ensemble's having had 100 works created for them in the last 20 years, through commissions, adaptations of existing works for their instrumentation or via gifts from composers.

The program will feature four new works written this year that bring the total to 100 - Beth Anderson's December Swale, Steven Burke's Because of You, Pamela Sklar's Down the Rabbit Hole and Rain Worthington's Shadow Dance. They'll also present works by Florent Schmitt and Horatio Parker. See the complete list of PV's previously premiered, performed and/or recorded new works at http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/commissioned-composers-honor-roll.

Tickets in advance $25 general admission, $20 for senior citizens/students, available at Click Here. For MTA transportation info, visit https://new.mta.info/tripplanner/results.

Palisades Virtuosi is flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, and is a 501 (c)(3) organization established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano and present concerts that include existing and newly-commissioned repertoire for this configuration (each of their concerts includes a work commissioned by the ensemble), supplemented by solos, duos and larger works featuring guest artists. Volumes One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six of their New American Masters CD series are available from Albany Records and Volume 7, "Songs & Stories" is available from 4Tay ecords. Visit the Virtuosi at http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/. For photos of the ensemble, visit http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/press-photos.






RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Luna Stage to Present Regional Premiere of TRICH Written And Performed By Becca Schneider Photo
Luna Stage to Present Regional Premiere of TRICH Written And Performed By Becca Schneider

TRICH, written and performed by Becca Schneider, is coming to Luna Stage. This smart, funny play explores Schneider's journey with trichotillomania, a disorder in the OCD family.

2
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Hires Rachel Aponte as New Director of Education and Comm Photo
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Hires Rachel Aponte as New Director of Education and Community Engagement

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has announced the hiring of Rachel Aponte as its new Director of Education and Community Engagement, effective immediately. Aponte will join VACNJ after serving as the Education Program Manager at the Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), in Bedminster, New Jersey.

3
Bergen County Players Ring in the Holiday Season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Photo
Bergen County Players Ring in the Holiday Season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL

Bergen County Players will ring in the holiday season with Broadway heavy-hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens's musical adaptation of the timeless Charles Dickens tale 'A Christmas Carol.'

4
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Pam Tillis & Phil Vassar: HOLIDAYS AND HINTS Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Pam Tillis & Phil Vassar: HOLIDAYS AND HINTS

State Theatre New Jersey presents Pam Tillis & Phil Vassar: Holidays and Hits on Thursday, November 30 at 8pm. The country singer-songwriters will perform holiday hits and their hit songs. Tickets range from $29-$99.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
The Wizard Of Oz in New Jersey The Wizard Of Oz
Church of the Good Shepherd (11/03-11/12)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
Holiday POPS! in New Jersey Holiday POPS!
Richardson Auditorium (12/16-12/16)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
The Scarlet Letter in New Jersey The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
Leap Into Spring in New Jersey Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35 in New Jersey Staten Island JAZZ Festival 35
St. George Theatre (12/15-12/15)
Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly Performance in New Jersey Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly Performance
Union County Performing Arts Center (12/10-12/10)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You