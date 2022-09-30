Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Painting And Poetry Come Together In MINDFULNESS IN MEDICINE Exhibition At Hospital

Exhibition includes haiku poetry created by patients, caregivers, and Overlook team members and paintings by artists Diana Hsu Kung and Matthew Langley.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Overlook Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, and the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, recently unveiled Mindfulness in Medicine, an exhibition blending visual art and poetry within the hospital.

The exhibition, located outside of Overlook's Bouras Auditorium, includes haiku poetry created by patients, caregivers, and Overlook team members and paintings by artists Diana Hsu Kung and Matthew Langley.

The exhibition was opened with a kickoff event on September 20, which included readings of some of the haikus as well as a mindfulness presentation and guided meditation led by Archimedes Bibiano, Founder of Inner Alliance Education and Professor at Mt. Sinai Medical Center.

"Overlook is truly honored to be bestowed with these deeply insightful works of art," said Stephanie Schwartz, president of Overlook Medical Center. "Each haiku offers an incredible window into the experiences that our patients, families, and clinicians have along their respective healing journeys, complemented by the reflective visual pieces from members of our community."

The haiku pieces, featured on wall-mounted placards, are reflections on health care experiences by the creators.

"He is a villain; Cancer declares war again; Hence I will fight him," reads one of the haikus, by community member Barbara Glass.

The accompanying artwork seeks to add a visual component to the poems. Diana Hsu Kung's work echoes the wonder of nature and the emotions found in the poems. The circular nature of Matthew Langley's paintings allows the viewer meditative reflection. This art-in-health program seeks to help individuals develop and strengthen mindfulness and other healing arts and cultural practices and expressions.

"We really believe in the healing power of the arts," said Melanie Franklin Cohn, executive director of the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey. "I think it's especially meaningful for us to be able to bring these works of art here for hospital team members, patients, and caregivers to reflect upon as they travel through the hospital."

The exhibition was curated by Cohn, Overlook Medical Center's Poet-in-Residence Thomas Dooley, and Teaching Artist Susan Natacha González.

"Our authors in this collection have remarked that writing haiku has helped slow them down, invited them to pay attention to the world around them, and fostered a sense of mindful contemplation," said Dooley.

For 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year. The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday- Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM-5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of more than 18,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 12 counties and 6.2 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

Atlantic Medical Group, comprised of 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, represents one of the largest multi-specialty practices in New Jersey and joins Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners as part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 23 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium - Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research - a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.

