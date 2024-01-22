PTW Productions to Present DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS & More This Summer

This summer, PTW Productions is delighted to open its doors to the young talents of New Jersey, ages 8-18, for an unforgettable musical theater experience. Our Summer 2024 Musicals provide a nurturing environment where every young performer gets to shine!

What Makes Our Summer Program Special?

A Role for Every Performer: Every young artist who auditions secures a part. We're committed to providing a stage for every aspiring star.

Broaden Your Skills: Our experienced professionals are dedicated to enhancing your acting, singing, and overall performance abilities.

Create Lasting Memories: Beyond the spotlight, it's about the friendships, fun, and laughter that make your summer unforgettable.

Summer 2024 Musicals

Disney's Descendants: The Musical: A riveting adventure featuring the offspring of Disney's infamous villains. A tale of identity, choice, and legacy.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).** All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information, visit www.MTIShows.com.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR.:Journey with Charlie Bucket in this enchanting adaptation, blending classic and new songs in a delightful experience for all ages.

Join for a Summer of Spectacular Performances!

For more details and to submit your audition, please visit our website

PTW Productions - Where Young Talent Thrives!