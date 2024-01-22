PTW Productions to Present DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS & More This Summer

Audition Now for PTW Productions Summer 2024 Musicals!

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 2 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

PTW Productions to Present DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS & More This Summer

This summer, PTW Productions is delighted to open its doors to the young talents of New Jersey, ages 8-18, for an unforgettable musical theater experience. Our Summer 2024 Musicals provide a nurturing environment where every young performer gets to shine!

What Makes Our Summer Program Special?

A Role for Every Performer: Every young artist who auditions secures a part. We're committed to providing a stage for every aspiring star.

Broaden Your Skills: Our experienced professionals are dedicated to enhancing your acting, singing, and overall performance abilities.

Create Lasting Memories: Beyond the spotlight, it's about the friendships, fun, and laughter that make your summer unforgettable.

Summer 2024 Musicals

Disney's Descendants: The Musical: A riveting adventure featuring the offspring of Disney's infamous villains. A tale of identity, choice, and legacy.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).** All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information, visit www.MTIShows.com.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR.:Journey with Charlie Bucket in this enchanting adaptation, blending classic and new songs in a delightful experience for all ages.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).** All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information, visit www.MTIShows.com.

Join Click Here for a Summer of Spectacular Performances!

For more details and to submit your audition, please visit our website Click Here

PTW Productions - Where Young Talent Thrives!




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March Photo
NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March

 NJPAC will welcome Batman in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and more in March! Learn more about the upcoming shows below!

2
Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre Photo
Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre

Celebrate Valentines Day with a story of love, loss, friendship, and hope under the magical light of Aurora Borealis at The Blue Moon Theatre by seeing 'Almost, Maine' by John Cariani.

3
Arthur Millers ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCCs Kelsey Theatre This Month Photo
Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month

Experience Arthur Miller's powerful drama 'All My Sons' at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre. Explore themes of morality, guilt, and responsibility during World War II.

4
Roxey Ballet Unveils Spring 2024 Season Featuring Original Programming and Timeless Classi Photo
Roxey Ballet Unveils Spring 2024 Season Featuring Original Programming and Timeless Classics

Experience the magic of Roxey Ballet's Spring 2024 season, featuring captivating performances of and Carnival of the Animals.

More Hot Stories For You

NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March
Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon TheatreTake A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre
Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This MonthArthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month
Rosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert SeriesRosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert Series

Videos

Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Video
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse in New Jersey Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse
Gateway Playhouse (1/25-1/25)Tracker
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
The Club in New Jersey The Club
George Street Playhouse (2/27-3/17)
Annie in New Jersey Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
Fiddler on the Roof in New Jersey Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
Sunday in the Park with George in New Jersey Sunday in the Park with George
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (3/08-3/24)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You