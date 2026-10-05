PSO Soundtracks to Host Meet the Bassoon With Brad Balliett
The free presentation will feature reed-making demonstrations and a Q&A with the PSO principal bassoonist at Princeton Public Library.
Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO's) Soundtracks Series will return to Princeton Public Library on Thursday, October 15 at 6:30pm with “Meet the Bassoon.” PSO principal bassoonist Brad Balliett will cover everything from the never-ending task of designing and crafting reeds to unique challenges bassoonists face, the standard repertoire, and famous solos; basically, anything you ever wanted to know about this fascinating woodwind instrument.
Brad Balliett is a musical omnivore, focusing equal parts of his career on composing, playing bassoon, and teaching artistry. Brad is principal bassoon of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, a member of Signal and Metropolis Ensemble, and Artistic Director for Decoda, the first and only Affiliate Ensemble of Carnegie Hall. He is on faculty at The Peabody Institute, The Juilliard School, and Musicambia. As a bassoonist, Brad has performed with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Metropolitan Opera, Houston Symphony, New York City Ballet, and the International Contemporary Ensemble, and at the Marlboro, Tanglewood, Stellenbosch, Newport Jazz, and Lucerne Festivals. He has performed as a soloist with the Houston Symphony and Johannesburg Symphony Orchestras.
Immediately following the presentation, audience members will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A. They will also be able to enter a drawing to win tickets to the PSO's October 17 concert which showcases sections of the orchestra, including woodwinds, in two works on the program: Joan Tower's Suite from Concerto for Orchestra and Béla Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra.
Soundtracks events are free and open to the public, with complimentary refreshments, and presented as a PSO BRAVO! community outreach program in partnership with the Princeton Public Library. Soundtracks is sponsored in the 2026-27 season by AffinIT. For more information, visit princetonsymphony.org.
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