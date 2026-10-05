PSO Soundtracks to Host Meet the Bassoon With Brad Balliett

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Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO's) Soundtracks Series will return to Princeton Public Library on Thursday, October 15 at 6:30pm with “Meet the Bassoon.” PSO principal bassoonist Brad Balliett will cover everything from the never-ending task of designing and crafting reeds to unique challenges bassoonists face, the standard repertoire, and famous solos; basically, anything you ever wanted to know about this fascinating woodwind instrument.

Brad Balliett is a musical omnivore, focusing equal parts of his career on composing, playing bassoon, and teaching artistry. Brad is principal bassoon of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, a member of Signal and Metropolis Ensemble, and Artistic Director for Decoda, the first and only Affiliate Ensemble of Carnegie Hall. He is on faculty at The Peabody Institute, The Juilliard School, and Musicambia. As a bassoonist, Brad has performed with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Metropolitan Opera, Houston Symphony, New York City Ballet, and the International Contemporary Ensemble, and at the Marlboro, Tanglewood, Stellenbosch, Newport Jazz, and Lucerne Festivals. He has performed as a soloist with the Houston Symphony and Johannesburg Symphony Orchestras.

Immediately following the presentation, audience members will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A. They will also be able to enter a drawing to win tickets to the PSO's October 17 concert which showcases sections of the orchestra, including woodwinds, in two works on the program: Joan Tower's Suite from Concerto for Orchestra and Béla Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra.

Soundtracks events are free and open to the public, with complimentary refreshments, and presented as a PSO BRAVO! community outreach program in partnership with the Princeton Public Library. Soundtracks is sponsored in the 2026-27 season by AffinIT. For more information, visit princetonsymphony.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 15 Hrs 47 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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