PSO Salutes 10 Years With Maestro Milanov With The Next 10! Campaign

At Sunday's All Mozart concert, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) saluted ten years with Maestro Rossen Milanov at the helm by announcing the public phase of The Next 10! - a campaign celebrating Milanov's 10th anniversary while building a dynamic future for the orchestra. Funds raised through the campaign will support the PSO's current and future initiatives as it continues to move forward as an integral, innovative presence on Princeton's arts scene.

Taking the stage prior to the concert, PSO Executive Director Marc Uys and Maestro Rossen Milanov announced the Campaign's goal to raise more than $3,000,000. Uys recognized Milanov's contribution to the standing of the PSO in the industry and in the community, and described the current campaign as a way to honor him by looking to the future, saying, "I hope all PSO patrons will unite in support of Maestro Milanov's vision with a gift to The Next 10! Campaign."

Rossen Milanov expressed deep commitment to the future of the PSO and its role in the community. He said, "I am so grateful for the opportunity to share our passion for music and extraordinary excitement for what our Next 10! campaign could mean as we continue to strive for musical excellence and providing increased access for people that have never been exposed to the music of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra."

The PSO is proud to have as honorary co-chairs of this campaign, Melanie Clarke, Caren Sturges, and the late David A. Tierno. All were instrumental in bringing Rossen Milanov to Princeton in 2008. The entire campaign is being ably steered by campaign chair and PSO Trustee Mark Larsen.

Supporters can take advantage of a newly launched donor recognition opportunity by "naming" chairs of the orchestra, connecting contributors directly to the musicians on stage. To learn more about this exciting endeavor and other opportunities for participating in The Next 10! Campaign, contact the PSO office at 609-497-0020 or visit The Next 10! website page at princetonsymphony.org/support.

10 Years with Rossen Milanov

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov has led the Princeton Symphony Orchestra through a significant period of growth and success, expanding its Classical Series to six concerts with both Saturday and Sunday performances at Richardson Auditorium, performing and commissioning works by today's composers including Derek Bermel, Saad Haddad, Philip Glass, Julian Grant, Caroline Shaw, and Sarah Kirkland Snider.

Superb solo artists featured on the PSO stage over the past ten years include violinists Leila Josefowicz, Jennifer Koh, Rachel Barton Pine, Daniel Rowland, and Caroline Shaw, pianists Inon Barnatan, Simone Dinnerstein, Joseph Kalichstein, Natasha Paremski, and Shai Wosner, flutist Chelsea Knox, clarinetist David Krakauer, cellist Joshua Roman, the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra, and soprano Dawn Upshaw.

Maestro Milanov has a reputation in the industry for identifying promising musicians. Among the many who have passed through the PSO's ranks are Tu Qiang, cellist with the New York Philharmonic, James Button, oboist with the San Francisco Symphony, Sung hee Choi, violist with the Chicago Symphony, flutist Chelsea Knox and clarinetist Anton Rist with the Metropolitan Opera.

Broadway and cabaret mainstays Michael Feinstein, Sierra Boggess, and the late Barbara Cook have headlined the PSO's pops concerts, paving the way for the PSO's new Princeton Pops series, presented in collaboration with McCarter Theatre Center. Elsewhere in the community, the PSO has partnered with American Repertory Ballet, the Princeton Garden Theatre, The Princeton Festival, Princeton University Art Museum, Princeton University Dance Department and Glee Club, Westminster Symphonic Choir, and Westminster Conservatory.

The orchestra's PSO BRAVO! education programs serve over 10,000 school children annually, and include in-school music presentations, a cross-over artistic music response program, and school day concerts at Richardson Auditorium. In 2018, the orchestra's PSO BRAVO! School Day Concert was performed in Trenton for the first time ever, and teaching ensembles went into Trenton Public Schools to talk to students about the four families of the orchestra: strings, winds, brass, and percussion.





