PSO Princeton Festival Guild To Host 'Party Again' Fundraiser

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra's Princeton Festival Guild is ready to party again on Saturday, September 18 from 3-5pm in support and anticipation of The Princeton Festival's 18th season. The Guild is hosting a relaxed and gracious gathering on the verdant grounds and grand porch of The Castle, an aptly named private home in Hopewell, NJ. Proceeds will go directly to The Princeton Festival in preparation for June 2022 performances. The party is the first Festival event held since The Princeton Festival merged with the PSO earlier this summer.

According to PSO Festival Director Gregory J. Geehern, "The Festival Guild is eager to get back to socializing in person with fellow performing arts lovers while resuming their all-important support of the Festival. They look forward to greeting Princeton Symphony Orchestra patrons and regaling newcomers with great Festival stories while talking up the Festival's bright future."

Guild event planners Jean Brown, Sue Cotter, Jennifer Eichman, and Kerry Perretta are preparing a late afternoon of garden strolls, refreshing drinks, light fare, and joie de vivre ambience enhanced by live music provided by the Courtney Colletti Trio. Guests will be given insights into plans for the 2022 Princeton Festival by Mr. Geehern and PSO Executive Director Marc Uys.

Ticket levels are $75 and up. The reservation deadline is Friday, September 10. For more information, visit princetonfestival.com/party-again or contact Eva Kastner-Puschl at 609-497-0020 / evakp@princetonsymphony.org.

The Princeton Festival is an award-winning festival of the performing arts which has played a vital role in the cultural life of its community since 2005. The Festival offers professional productions each June including opera, musical theater, Baroque concerts, chamber music, and more. The Princeton Festival's mission is to enrich the communities it serves through distinctive and diverse programs that excite, inform, inspire, and invite discovery and engagement.

If you would like to support The Princeton Festival, Princeton Symphony Orchestra's flagship summer program, visit princetonfestival.org/support, click on "Donate" and designate The Princeton Festival on the donation form.