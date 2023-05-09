PSO BRAVO! Listen Up! Student Art Exhibit Opens This Month

The exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, June 6.

PSO BRAVO! Listen Up! Student Art Exhibit Opens This Month

On Tuesday, May 16 at 4 pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's BRAVO! Listen Up! Exhibition featuring middle school student artwork and writing created in response to composer William Harvey's Seven Decisions of Gandhi opens at the Arts Council of Princeton's (ACP's) Paul Robeson Center for the Arts. Many of the students will be on hand at the opening to discuss their displayed works and celebrate their artistry with family and friends. The exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, June 6.

The students attended a creativity workshop earlier in the year led by ACP instructor April Zay and the PSO's March 11 world premiere performance of Harvey's work conducted by Sameer Patel. At the workshop, April Zay highlighted well-known visual artists who created works in response to music, and guided the students in their artistic reflections. The students had the opportunity to meet Harvey and discuss the styles, characters, and emotions in his short piece "Connecting Again." Over the course of several weeks, the students gave form to their own creative ideas in writing and visual art.

Twenty-three students from area middle schools make up this season's Listen Up! artists and writers:

Cambridge School - Carter Berth, Jack Breiland, Katie Zeruld; Ranney School - Claire Vitucci-Napurano, Cash Balogh, Ava Costa, Amrita Randhawa, Allie Meshoyrer, Claire Griffith, Sean Ricard, Juily Nayar, Charlie Guzman, Lyla Garcia, Nola Geffon, Austin Wang, Gianna Eliseo, Chloe Foster; St. Paul School of Princeton - Sophia Abi-Atme, Sally Saliba, Celestine Sutter, Stephanie Chynoweth, Bridget Lowery, Justin Zamirowski.

Established in 2007, Listen Up! is an art response program which encourages creativity through active listening. To date, it has engaged over 350 students. Previous years' student artwork can be accessed via our website at princetonsymphony.org/bravo/programs.

All PSO BRAVO! programs are free to participating students and schools thanks to the support of generous sponsors who believe in the importance of the arts in education. To learn more about Listen Up! or other PSO BRAVO! education programs or to offer support, call the symphony office at (609) 497-0020.

The students' visual and literary works will be on display Tuesday, May 16 - Tuesday, June 6 at the Arts Council of Princeton's Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon Street, 2nd Floor Solley Lobby Gallery, during regular gallery hours. Both the opening reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.



