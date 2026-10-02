PIPELINE to Open Vanguard Theater's 2026–27 Season

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Fresh off the celebration of its 10th anniversary, Vanguard Theater begins its next decade with Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline, a powerful and deeply human drama about a mother, her son, and the difficult choices families make while trying to give their children every opportunity to succeed.

Directed by Marshall Jones III, Pipeline runs October 8 through 25, 2026, at Vanguard Theater, 180 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair, New Jersey. Tickets start at $25.

Nya is a dedicated teacher at a public high school who has made a difficult choice for her only son, Omari. She sends him to a private school, hoping the opportunity will give him access to the future she desperately wants for him.

Then an encounter with a teacher at Omari's school turns physical.

Suddenly his education and his future are at stake. As Nya tries to understand what happened and what comes next for her son, Pipeline wrestles with questions about race and class, public and private education, parenting, anger, responsibility, and the enormous pressure placed on young Black men.

"Pipeline is exactly the kind of play Vanguard was created to produce," said Janeece Freeman Clark, Vanguard's Founder and Producing Artistic Director. "Nya has tried to make every 'right' choice for her son, and still she is confronted with the reality that she cannot control how the world will perceive him. As a mother, an educator, and a Black woman, that lands very deeply for me. But Dominique doesn't write an issue play. She gives us real people, complicated, funny, flawed and loving, and asks us to spend time with them before we decide what we think we know."

The timing of Pipeline feels particularly resonant for Vanguard and the community it serves.

A recent New York Times Magazine article by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones examining Black students and segregation in New York City public schools sparked significant conversation among members of the Vanguard community around education, race, access, opportunity, and the choices families make for their children.

Those questions are also at the heart of Pipeline.

"We have already found ourselves having really rich conversations about the article, conversations where people come to the table with very different experiences and perspectives," Freeman Clark said. "And that is exactly what we want Vanguard to be. Theater doesn't have to tell us what to think. It can give us a place to come together, wrestle with difficult questions, listen to one another, and perhaps leave understanding something we didn't understand before."

Vanguard hopes those conversations will continue throughout the run of Pipeline, bringing together parents, educators, students, and members of the broader community to talk about the questions Morisseau raises and the ways they are playing out in communities today.

That commitment is central to Vanguard's mission and its vision of creating "partnerships that propel cross-community conversations."

TEN YEARS AND A NEW CHAPTER

Founded in 2015, Vanguard recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and is now entering its second decade. The company established its home in Montclair in 2020, where it has continued to grow as both a professional regional theater and an artistic home for young people, emerging artists, and professional theater makers.

The milestone has given Vanguard an opportunity not only to look back at its first decade, but to think intentionally about what comes next.

"For ten years, we've believed that theater can do more than entertain," Freeman Clark said. "It can bring people who might not otherwise be in the same room into conversation with one another. As we begin our next decade, I want to lean even further into that. Pipeline feels like the perfect place to begin."

Pipeline opens Vanguard's four-production 2026-27 MainStage season, MORE TO THE STORY: A Season of Hope, Resilience, Humanity, and Second Chances. The season explores what happens when the world has already decided who someone is, and the courage it takes to push beyond those assumptions. It continues with Annie, Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

At the helm of Pipeline is Marshall Jones III, whose career has moved between professional theater and higher education. Jones served for 21 years as Head of the BA Theater program at Rutgers University and later became Associate Dean for Access at Rutgers' Mason Gross School of the Arts. He spent 13 seasons as Producing Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning Crossroads Theatre Company and now serves as President of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. Pipeline is the fourth work by Dominique Morisseau he has directed.

That experience gives Jones a unique connection to a play in which education is much more than a backdrop. Schools, teachers, and classrooms become part of a larger conversation about who gets opportunity, who gets second chances, and what we expect from the young people entrusted to them.

Morisseau, a Detroit-born playwright and 2018 MacArthur Fellow, is one of the leading voices in contemporary American theater. Her works include Detroit '67, Paradise Blue, Skeleton Crew, Sunset Baby, and Confederates. She also wrote the Tony-nominated book for the Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Pipeline premiered at Lincoln Center Theater in 2017.

For all of the larger questions it raises, Pipeline is ultimately about a family.

Nya loves her son fiercely. Omari is intelligent, perceptive, and angry, struggling to be heard as the adults around him make decisions about his future. Morisseau allows both mother and son to be messy, frightened, frustrated, and deeply human.

"Vanguard has always believed that theater can make room for conversations that are difficult to have anywhere else," Freeman Clark said. "You don't have to walk into Pipeline agreeing about education, discipline, parenting, race, or responsibility. I hope people walk out talking about those things. More importantly, I hope they walk out having really seen this family."

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The cast features Doreen Oliver as Nya, Ja'Quan Spann as Omari, Keivana Wallace as Jasmine, Lazarus Simmons as Xavier, Rebecca Hart as Laurie, and Jamal Guye as Dun.

The creative team includes Rodrigo Escalante (Set Design), TJ Jenkins (Costume Design), David Heguy (Lighting Design), Zavier Taylor (Projection Design), and Quinton Tramm (Projection Mapping). Janeece Freeman Clark produces, with Maggie Aube as Production Manager, Craig Holcomb Jr. as Production Stage Manager, Caroline Laberdee as Assistant Stage Manager and Props Manager, and Daniabelle Astacio as Production Assistant.

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