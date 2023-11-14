PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey presents Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party on Saturday, December 2 at 1pm and 5pm. Tickets range from $29.50-$79.50.  

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure! 

“After a successful run of Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure we couldn’t be more excited to partner once again with our friends at Round Room Live to bring a brand-new production to fans of Peppa,” says Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “With this new immersive show, we are continuing our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of delivering more meaningful ways for families to connect with our beloved brands. Whether they follow along with the series, come to the live show, or visit a Peppa theme park, we’re thrilled to build on our offerings for Peppa fans and their families. We cannot wait for guests to see this new show, and to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.” 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 




