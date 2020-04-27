PEKING ACROBATS Come to NJPAC Next March

New Jersey Performing Arts center (NJPAC) presents Peking Acrobats on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A breathtaking spectacle 3,000 years in the making! The time-honored art form of Chinese acrobatics combines with traditional music and high-tech special effects for a jaw-dropping carnival of fun. The world's greatest acrobats will perform thrilling stunts including juggling, tumbling, contortion, rope walking, trick cycling and gymnastics. They'll push the limits of human ability. They'll defy gravity right before your eyes. They'll have you asking: "How did they DO that?" Bring the whole family to experience this showcase of daring athletics and dazzling artistry.



Tickets to see Peking Acrobats Go On-Sale, Friday, May 1st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





