Oscar D'Leon & Special Guest Raulin Rosendo & Luisito Carrion Announced At NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Oscar D'Leon with Special Guest Raulin Rosendo & Luisito Carrion on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Oscar D'Leon returns to NJPAC by popular demand! "El Leon de la Salsa" combines the rhythms of his Venezuelan childhood, the styling of the great Cuban soneros and the vibe of 1960s New York City Latin jazz. The GRAMMY nominated singer and bassist has recorded more than 50 albums, including El Más Grande, El Rey De Los Sonero, and Sonero Del Mundo. Since his early days in the Dimensión Latina orchestra, Oscar brings his energy and heart around the world as a global messenger of salsa music. This extraordinary showman will have you on your feet!





