Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera At Florham To Host Concert And Dinner To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Opera at Florham celebrates 40 years of continuous music with tributes to founders Charles Del Rosso, Violetta DuPont and Steve DeMaio.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Opera At Florham To Host Concert And Dinner To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Opera at Florham celebrates 40 years of continuous music with tributes to founders Charles Del Rosso, Violetta DuPont and Steve DeMaio.

Enjoy dinner and a performance by soprano Alexandra Razskazoff, baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli, soprano Shanley Horvitz, tenor Frederick Schlick, and acclaimed accompanist Mary Pinto. Matthew and Frederick are fan favorites at Opera at Florham, and Alexandra and Shanley are winners of recent Opera at Florham vocal competitions.

The program will include a nostalgic look back on Opera at Florham's 40 year history with a special guest host. The event will take place at the Mansion in Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, NJ starting at 3 pm. Reserve your seat now at www.operaatflorham.org/40th-anniversary-gala. Tickets are $100 per seat, sit-down dinner included.





More Hot Stories For You


bergenPAC Adds Four New Members To Board Of TrusteesbergenPAC Adds Four New Members To Board Of Trustees
August 16, 2022

Bergen Performing Arts Center has announced the addition of four new members to its Board of Trustees. Ray Chew, Vivian Scott Chew, Steven Goldstein, and Valerie Vainieri Huttle joined the board of bergenPAC at a critical time as the storied theater's $15 million Invest in the Arts Capital Campaign funds a comprehensive restoration and renovation of the historic venue.
Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents MUSIC ECLECTICA: SACRED MUSIC THROUGH THE AGESOcean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents MUSIC ECLECTICA: SACRED MUSIC THROUGH THE AGES
August 16, 2022

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present 'Music Eclectica: Sacred Music Through the Ages,' on Sunday July 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium.
OGCMA Presents Prize-Winning Organist Alexander LeonardiOGCMA Presents Prize-Winning Organist Alexander Leonardi
August 16, 2022

As part of its ongoing free organ concert series, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Associating will present prize-winning young artist Alexander Leonardi, who will perform on the Great Auditorium Pipe Organ on Wednesday August 24 at 7:30 PM.
Opera At Florham To Host Concert And Dinner To Celebrate 40th AnniversaryOpera At Florham To Host Concert And Dinner To Celebrate 40th Anniversary
August 16, 2022

Enjoy dinner and a performance by soprano Alexandra Razskazoff, baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli, soprano Shanley Horvitz, tenor Frederick Schlick, and acclaimed accompanist Mary Pinto. Matthew and Frederick are fan favorites at Opera at Florham, and Alexandra and Shanley are winners of recent Opera at Florham vocal competitions.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Concert Series Featuring Tributes to Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt & MoreAlgonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Concert Series Featuring Tributes to Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt & More
August 16, 2022

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced a stellar lineup of concerts for their 2022-2023 season. Highlights of the season include tributes to Billy Joel, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra, plus more.