Opera At Florham To Host Concert And Dinner To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Opera at Florham celebrates 40 years of continuous music with tributes to founders Charles Del Rosso, Violetta DuPont and Steve DeMaio.

Enjoy dinner and a performance by soprano Alexandra Razskazoff, baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli, soprano Shanley Horvitz, tenor Frederick Schlick, and acclaimed accompanist Mary Pinto. Matthew and Frederick are fan favorites at Opera at Florham, and Alexandra and Shanley are winners of recent Opera at Florham vocal competitions.

The program will include a nostalgic look back on Opera at Florham's 40 year history with a special guest host. The event will take place at the Mansion in Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, NJ starting at 3 pm. Reserve your seat now at www.operaatflorham.org/40th-anniversary-gala. Tickets are $100 per seat, sit-down dinner included.