Opera At Florham Presents LA VIE BOHEME An Afternoon Of Five Artists Living Their Bohemian Dreams

Join us as Opera at Florham presents "La Vie de Bohème," when five artists live out their Bohemian dreams on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 3 p.m., at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 6 Sussex Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey 07960.

This Concert features five singers, Soprano Molly Dunn, Coloratura Soprano Jaime Webb, Tenor Frederick Schlick, Baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli, and Bass-Baritone Zachary Elmassian with piano accompaniment by our Artistic Director Mary Pinto and narration by Mariana Karpatova.

The program showcases highlights from Puccini's masterpiece, La Bohème, including arias and duets from Don Pasquale, Elixir of Love, and ends with a selection from Rent, the La Bohème inspired Broadway show.

Purchase tickets at www.operaatflorham.org.