New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents One Funny Lisa Marie on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Come join internet comedy sensation @OneFunnyLisaMarie a.k.a. Lisa Marie Riley for this Live Fan Event! Lisa will share hilarious stories, answer your questions, and say hello in person during the post-show meet & greet.

With her signature hair clip and Brooklyn accent, Lisa's hysterical daily musings on life and parenthood have kept everyone laughing through quarantine.

She is followed by over 500k fans and her TikTok videos have amassed over 2.7 million views. She started her social media accounts when her husband was diagnosed with cancer as a way to keep her and her family's chins up. In doing so, Lisa lifted the spirits of people around the globe.

Tickets to see One Funny Lisa Marie are on-sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.