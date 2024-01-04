Old Library Theatre to Open 2024 Season With VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, for two performances - Saturday January 13th at 7:00pm, and Sunday January 14th at 2:00pm.

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, written by Joe Landry, takes three early films directed by Alfred Hitchcock and presents them as a 1940s radio broadcast. Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, come to life with presentations of The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps. This triple feature of staged performances, complete with vintage commercials, recreate a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and a team of performers playing dozens of characters.

Playwright Joe Landry has said: What uniquely separates a "radio play" from a "regular" play is the style of theatrical storytelling. The audience is invited to experience the magic of a live 1940s radio broadcast. The golden age of old time radio is recreated using a handful of actors who play the dozens of characters in the stories and create sound effects and musical accompaniment to assist in engaging the imagination. Hitchcock is one of my favorite directors, and my first memories of seeing his films were those from his early years. Hitchcock developed a storytelling style and motifs in these early pictures which would follow him throughout his long career. I've chosen to adapt from this period because I don't think as many fans know these films as well as Psycho or The Birds, and, if you're anything like me, there's nothing like discovering a new treasure from a filmmaker you love.

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is directed by Leticia Diaz, and produced by Amy Kurfist and Caitlin Greene. Producers Kurfist and Greene said "We're so excited to bring this unique experience to our community! As soon as the audience walks through the doors they'll be transported back to the 1940's where they'll have an insider view of how a radio play comes to life. The use of voices and live sound effects truly immerses the audience in three classic Hitchcock tales like they've never seen or heard them before."

Director Leticia Diaz described her unique approach to casting - "I cast the show without seeing the actors. I knew that casting a radio play would not only be an opportunity to experiment with "blind casting", but to also broaden the scope of how performers could audition for the show. We held in person auditions and accepted audio submissions for anyone who could not make it to the theatre. For in person casting, choosing to focus on vocal performance instead of physical appearance, was a way for me to sink deeper into the truth of the delivery. Not laying eyes on the actor gave them freedom and permission to let themselves go. It was an experiment in dropping any conscious or unconscious biases either of us might carry about what a character might look like. For a radio play, I don't think you can underestimate the power of voice and sound over the imagination."

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY features Jan Eggers, Brooke Kaye, Bob MacKay, Matt Masiello, Red Palafox, Ro Schaeffer, David Toussas, Lynn Weltler, Annette Winter, and John Westling.

Performances are held at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn. Tickets are available now - Click Here - and are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors, and $15 for Students. Old Library Theatre is committed to bringing quality entertainment at an affordable cost in Bergen County.