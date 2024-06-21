OffBook Productions to Hold Auditions For THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OffBook Productions will hold auditions for its upcoming fall production of The Laramie Project by Moises Kaufman and the members of the Tectonic Theater Project. The play was first produced by Denver Center Theater Company in February 2000. OffBook's production will run from 10/24-11/2 at First Reformed Church of Little Falls in Little Falls, NJ, a returning venue for the group's shows.

Based on history, the play centers on the community of Laramie, Wyoming in the aftermath of the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student. The Tectonic Theater Project conducted several interviews with members of the local public as well as their own diary entries, news reports, and firsthand accounts. In the theater world, The Laramie Project is a piece that aims to inform and educate audiences about queer history as well as combat anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and behaviors. A film based on the play, also written and directed by Moises Kaufman, was released in 2002 starring Christina Ricci.

Auditions will be held at First Reformed Church of Little Falls (61 Main Street, Little Falls NJ), a handicap accessible venue, on July 23 & 24, from 7-9:30 PM. OffBook is looking to cast 10-20 performers for this show, and actors seeking smaller or featured roles are encouraged to audition. This show will be cast with performers of all gender identities. Sides will be provided. Please contact them at offbookprod19@gmail.com for a full breakdown of all 60+ roles.

The production team includes co-directors Laura Iacometta and Jess Hope Katz as well as stage manager Lisa Sisco, production assistant Leyda Torres Ceglia, and publicist Scout Schiro.

