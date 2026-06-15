COLOR & LIGHT FESTIVAL to Return to Asbury Park With World Cup-Themed Edition
Award-winning international projection artists bring the NORTH TO SHORE festival's 'Welcomes the World' theme to the Jersey Shore.
Following an inaugural year that captivated thousands of visitors and established Asbury Park as a premier destination for cutting-edge digital arts, the Color & Light Festival returns on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, 2026, for a special edition celebrating the collective spirit of the 2026 World Cup. This year's "Welcomes the World" theme reflects New Jersey's role as a winning host of the games and highlights the rich cultural diversity and global connections that define the Garden State.
Four internationally acclaimed projection-mapping creative teams from Hungary, Belgium, Indonesia, and Bulgaria will debut large-scale 3D “shows” synchronized to music and created specifically for Convention Hall's iconic Grand Arcade architecture on Asbury Park's Boardwalk. These visual confections and immersive storytelling experiences will create the illusion that the historic building is magically coming alive before the audience's eyes.
FREE to the public and family friendly this large-scale cultural event is presented by PolyOne digital art platform in collaboration with the renowned LUMA Projection Arts Festival and Tamas Vaspori. Beyond the main show, festival goers can enjoy the culinary delights of Asbury Park's many seaside restaurants and explore the Boardwalk's numerous galleries and shops.
"The Color & Light Festival exemplifies the kind of world-class cultural programming that elevates New Jersey's arts and tourism economy while bringing communities together," said New Jersey State Assemblywoman, Luanne Peterpaul." As we welcome visitors from around the world during this historic World Cup year, events like Color & Light showcase the innovation, creativity, and cultural vibrancy that define Monmouth County and the Great State of New Jersey."
North to Shore Welcomes the World (June 13 – July 19) produced by NJPAC is the proud Title Sponsor, bringing fans of the arts and soccer together for events at hundreds of venues throughout the state for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence and global sports pride.
"Following the tremendous response to last year's festival, we're thrilled to welcome audiences back to Asbury Park for this special 'Welcomes the World' edition of Color & Light,” said David Rodriguez, Executive Vice President & Executive Producer at NJPAC. "This year's festival celebrates New Jersey's moment on the world stage by bringing together extraordinary international and local creators. Through art, technology and storytelling, we're inviting visitors from around the globe to experience the creativity, community and hospitality that make our state so special."
Additional support for Color & Light 2026 made possible through public, private, and community partners, including OUTFRONT Media, Panasonic, Wooden Walls, PNC Bank, Shorepoint Distributing Company, Count Basie Center for the Arts and ParkStage, Monmouth County Tourism, IAV-Pro, Coors, Sun Cruiser, Stateside Brands, Renew 360, Manasquan Bank, O'Brien Realty, Asbury Sunset, Schimel Family, ShimSwim, Seize the Day Communications, Algonquin Arts Theatre, Asbury Park Arts Council, Monmouth Arts, and Asbury Park Mayor's Wellness Committee. Special thanks to the City of Asbury Park and Asbury Park Boardwalk.
Color & Light Festival 2026 — Special North to Shore “Welcomes the World” Edition
When: Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18, 2026
Time: 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM nightly - FREE
Location: Grand Arcade Entrance, Convention Hall, North Side of the Asbury Park Boardwalk
For additional information, artist calls, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates, visit www.colorandlight.io.
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