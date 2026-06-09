Photos & Video: Two River Theater And Deaf West Theatre's ELEPHANT SHOES

With four days until opening night, Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre's Elephant Shoes is currently the best-selling show in Two River's history, setting new box office records, and earning audience praise for its innovative storytelling. Elephant Shoes runs now through June 28 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater. Get a first look at the trailer for the production.

Elephant Shoes is a new musical with a soaring contemporary score and an immersive blend of spoken English, ASL, and innovative stage technology, fully accessible in both languages.

The full cast includes Antoinette Lori Abbamonte as Laurie, Klea Blackhurst as Beverly/Mrs. Millner, Daniel Durant as Cy, Taylor Iman Jones as Roxy, Amy Keum as Jenna, Remy Laifer as Bob, James Olivas as Chris, Siena Rafter as Simone, Hector Reynoso as Roy, Don Stephenson as Wayne, and Raven Sutton as Liz.

Elephant Shoes asks what you do when the most important thing you've ever said isn't yours to say. Cy is a deaf tech developer who is brilliant at finding the words for everything, except the ones that matter most. So when his Best Friend Chris falls for Roxy, Cy does what comes naturally: he becomes the voice behind every message, every perfect line, every moment that makes Roxy fall harder. The only problem? Cy is falling too. In a world built on instant translation, the hardest words are still the ones you have to say for yourself.

The book is by Ivan Menchell, music and lyrics are by Caroline Kay, and direction and choreography are by Jeff Calhoun. Elephant Shoes is presented by special arrangement with producers Kevin Ryan, Diane Scott Carter, Rob Acton, Mary Sullivan, and Deaf West Theatre's DJ Kurs and Jeff Perri.