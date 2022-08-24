Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents HOLIDAY ENCORES: RADIO WAVES! ECHOES OF YESTERYEAR!

Radio Waves, Echoes of Yesteryear will take a nostalgic look at the Firestone Radio Hour, a live classical radio program which was broadcast on NBC from 1928-1957.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present "Holiday Encores: Radio Waves, Echoes of Yesteryear" on Monday September 5 (7 PM) at the Great Auditorium.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove NJ. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets are $14.00.

Radio Waves, Echoes of Yesteryear will take a nostalgic look at the Firestone Radio Hour, a live classical radio program which was broadcast on NBC from 1928-1957. The popular show featured leading opera stars who sang selections from opera and operetta.

Gordon Turk, OGCMA's Organist-in-Residence and international concert organist, will be play piano and organ accompaniment, as well as playing some virtuosic 'barn-stormer' organ favorites with a holiday flavor.

Jason Tramm, OGCMA's Director of Music Ministries, will act as the program's "radio announcer" as emcee/commentator.

Renowned international bass singer Kevin Short will perform opera highlights, including arias from Mozart's Don Giovanni and George Bizet's Carmen, as well as show-tunes and nostalgia songs, in addition to the theme song from the Firestone Radio Hour If I Could Tell You.

Kevin has thrilled audiences around the globe in a wide range of repertoire ranging from Mozart's Die Entführung aus dem Serail and Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea, to Verdi's Attila and Don Carlos, and Bizet's Carmen. In North America, he has performed multiple roles with numerous opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Houston Grand Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Washington Opera, Seattle Opera, and Santa Fe Opera, to name a few. He has also performed in concert halls and music festivals throughout Europe, North America and Asia.





New Abstract Art Exhibition By Maplewood-Based Artist Aida Jones On Display At South Orange Performing Arts CenterNew Abstract Art Exhibition By Maplewood-Based Artist Aida Jones On Display At South Orange Performing Arts Center
August 24, 2022

​​​​​​​The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings, a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from Maplewood-based artist Aida Jones. The exhibition is on display from September 15-November 6. An opening reception for Rhapsody in Color will be held in the Iris Gallery on Thursday, September 15 from 5-8PM. Background music will be provided by Steve Jones. RSVP to the free reception here.
Dance on the Lawn to Return with Performances by Forces of Nature, Nai-Ni Chen & Company, and MoreDance on the Lawn to Return with Performances by Forces of Nature, Nai-Ni Chen & Company, and More
August 24, 2022

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm.
Remember Jones to Join Motor City Revue Show at Bell WorksRemember Jones to Join Motor City Revue Show at Bell Works
August 24, 2022

Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 28, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center.
bergenPAC Announces Performing Arts School Fall Classes
August 24, 2022

The Performing Arts School (PAS) at bergenPAC located at 1 Depot Square in Englewood, is considered the premier arts school in Bergen County and northern New Jersey. PAS offers a variety of classes in Early Childhood, Music, Dance, and Theater throughout the year and are now accepting registrations for fall classes which are set to begin on Monday, September 12.
LAUGHS IN THE LOFT At South Orange Performing Arts Center Announces September 7 LineupLAUGHS IN THE LOFT At South Orange Performing Arts Center Announces September 7 Lineup
August 23, 2022

What's so special about September 7? Yes, sadly, it is the unofficial end of summer, but it's also the first Laughs in the Loft show of the SOPAC 2022-2023 Season. And, the passing of Labor Day marks back-to-school time.