Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents HOLIDAY ENCORES: RADIO WAVES! ECHOES OF YESTERYEAR!

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present "Holiday Encores: Radio Waves, Echoes of Yesteryear" on Monday September 5 (7 PM) at the Great Auditorium.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove NJ. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets are $14.00.

Radio Waves, Echoes of Yesteryear will take a nostalgic look at the Firestone Radio Hour, a live classical radio program which was broadcast on NBC from 1928-1957. The popular show featured leading opera stars who sang selections from opera and operetta.

Gordon Turk, OGCMA's Organist-in-Residence and international concert organist, will be play piano and organ accompaniment, as well as playing some virtuosic 'barn-stormer' organ favorites with a holiday flavor.

Jason Tramm, OGCMA's Director of Music Ministries, will act as the program's "radio announcer" as emcee/commentator.

Renowned international bass singer Kevin Short will perform opera highlights, including arias from Mozart's Don Giovanni and George Bizet's Carmen, as well as show-tunes and nostalgia songs, in addition to the theme song from the Firestone Radio Hour If I Could Tell You.

Kevin has thrilled audiences around the globe in a wide range of repertoire ranging from Mozart's Die Entführung aus dem Serail and Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea, to Verdi's Attila and Don Carlos, and Bizet's Carmen. In North America, he has performed multiple roles with numerous opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Houston Grand Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Washington Opera, Seattle Opera, and Santa Fe Opera, to name a few. He has also performed in concert halls and music festivals throughout Europe, North America and Asia.