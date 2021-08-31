Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents HOLIDAY ENCORES - JAZZ AND PIZAZZ

Aug. 31, 2021  

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present "Holiday Encores - Jazz and Pizazz" on Monday, September 6 (7 PM) at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ.

"Jazz and Pizazz" will bring together 3 distinguished jazz musicians: Sean Gough (piano), Gene Perla (bass) and Doug Hirlinger (drums) who will do jazz improvisational pieces with Gordon Turk on the Great Auditorium Pipe Organ. The unusual collaboration will make this an evening you won't want to miss!

Tickets are $14.00 and may be ordered at https://www.oceangrove.org/encores. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, NJ. All facilities are handicapped accessible.


