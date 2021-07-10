OGCMA Will Host a Concert From Vieness Piano Duo This Week

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will continue its popular "Summer Stars" classical series with a classical concert by the Vieness Piano Duo, on Thursday July 15 at 7:30 pm at the historic Great Auditorium.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets: $16.00, $10 for students; and $80 for all five concerts prices includes taxes and fees. To purchase your tickets please visit www.oceangrove.org/stars or call 732-534-3462.

The husband-and-wife duo (Vijay Venkatesh and Eva Schaumkell) have enthralled audiences in their electric and captivating performances of a wide range of repertoire. Their intuition for conversation coupled with a commanding stage presence has made them in demand throughout the world.

Together they performed over 40 recitals last season including InConcert Series, Trinity Concert Series, Music Guild, Le Salon de Musiques at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Hermitage Foundation, Masters in the Chapel Series, South Coast Symphony, Vicente Chamber Orchestra, and Kultur unter'm Dach series in Germany. They will begin the upcoming season at the Grand Piano Series (FL), an 8-concert tour of the Midwest through Allied Concert Services and more.

Program:

G. Rossini Overture to the Barber of Seville

J. Brahms Hungarian Dances

F. Schubert Fantasy in F-minor, D. 940

J.S. Bach Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring, BWV 147

W.A. Mozart Sonata in C-major, K. 521

S. Barber Souvenirs, op. 28

D. Shostakovich Waltz No.2