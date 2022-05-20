OGCMA Presents The Atlantic Wind Ensemble, WE REMEMBER
In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will kick off its 153rd summer season with a free concert by the Atlantic Wind Ensemble on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Showtime is 7:30 pm in the Great Auditorium, located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. The Great Auditorium is handicapped accessible. For more info visit www.oceangrove.org or call 732-775-0035.
Founded by Harry D. Eichhorn in 1990 and currently under the Direction of Eliot Prowse, with assistant Ted Freeman, the Atlantic Wind Ensemble is a 35-45-piece collective of volunteer musicians carrying on the Concert Band tradition of the Jersey Shore for the sheer joy of performance and entertaining others.
The Atlantic Wind Ensemble is excited to be back in the Great Auditorium after completing a "normal" year of concerts at several different venues. This concert will open with Arthur Pryor's "On Jersey Shore" March which Pryor wrote for his first Asbury Park appearance in 1904. As in past years American Legion Post 432 Spring Lake, NJ will post the Colors as well as help honor the US Armed Forces.
Order of Program:
National Emblem Trio ̶ (EE Bagley) with Presentation of Colors, American Legion Post 432
Star-Spangled Banner
On Jersey Shore - Arthur Pryor
Taps - Kate Freeman, Trumpet
Amazing Grace - arr. Frank Ticheli, conducted by Ryan Weimke
Lincoln Legacy ̶ Michael Sweeney
Miss Liberty March ̶ Karl L King
First Suite in Eb ̶ Gustav Holst
His Honor ̶ Henry Fillmore, conducted by Ted Freeman
America the Beautiful ̶ Samuel Ward, conducted by Ted Freeman
Somewhere Out There ̶ James Horner/Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil
Chicago Pop and Rock Legends ̶ arr. John Wasson
Armed Forces Salute ̶ arr. Bob Lowden, American Legion Post 432
God Bless America ̶ Irving Berlin, Kate Freeman, Soloist
Stars and Stripes Forever ̶ John Phillip Sousa