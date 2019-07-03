OGCMA Presents Organist David Briggs

OGCMA will present acclaimed organist and composer David Briggs at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove on Wed. July 10th.

Briggs, who is Artist-in-Residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, has built a worldwide reputation for making organ music exciting, inspiring, and accessible to a broad and diverse range of listeners, helping ensure that present and future generations will appreciate, be moved and even changed by, this supreme instrument.

He plays about 65 concerts annually, worldwide. Recent engagements include the Royal Albert Hall, London; Cathedral of Notre-Dame, Paris; National Concert Hall, Madrid; and Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA. Further details at www.david-briggs.org.

Program:

Fantasia and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542 - J S Bach (1685-1750)

Three Pieces for Musical Clocks - Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Variations on Greensleeves (2004) - David Briggs (1962-)

Pièce Héroique - Cesar Franck (1822-1890)

Poème Symphonique: L'apprenti sorcier - Paul Dukas (1865-1935)

Improvisation: Symphony in Four Movements - on themes submitted by the audience





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You