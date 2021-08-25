OGCMA Presents OF SPECIAL NOTE Organ-Harp-Violin Concert

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association continues its weekly series of free organ recitals on Wednesday September 1st (7:30 pm) with "Of Special Note," an organ/harp/violin recital featuring organist Gordon Turk, harpist Merynda Adams, and violins Byung-Kook Kwak at the Great Auditorium.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, NJ. All facilities are handicapped-accessible. For more information, visit www.oceangrove.org/organ, or call 732-775-0035. This is a free recital.

The evening will feature music by "Romantic Era" 19th and 20th Century composers, including trios by Charles Gounod, César Franck, Jules Massenet, and Harold Friedell. There will also be duos for organ and harp by Marcel Grandjany and Sergei Rachmaninoff, a violin-harp duet by Maurice Ravel, plus organ solos by Bach and Franck.