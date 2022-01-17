Nutley Little Theatre to Present CLARK GABLE SLEPT HERE

Initially slated for the 2020-2021 season, NLT's production of Michael McKeever's "Clark Gable Slept Here" was postponed when theaters across the globe were forced to shut their doors due to the pandemic.

Nutley Little Theatre's long awaited production of Michael McKeever's "Clark Gable Slept Here," directed by Helen Exel runs February 11th-February 26th.

It's the night of the Golden Globe Awards, and while one of Hollywood's brightest stars is accepting his Award, his publicity team contemplates what to do about the corpse of a male prostitute found in his room by the hotel maid. As they try to clean up and perform damage control, the plot twists and turns, leading to more hilarity.

The cast includes:

Kristie McClain - Estelle the Maid

Greg Northam - Jarod "Hilly" Hilliard

John Fraissinet - Gage Holland

Ann Grippo - Morgan Wright

Joey Nasta - Travis

Russ Meyer - Presenter

Patrick Zane - Voiceovers

Performances are February 11, 12, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 8:00 PM and February 13, 20, 26 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60125

**This show is not suitable for children.**

**Please note all patrons of Nutley Little Theatre must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance date. Masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater. All cast and crew members are vaccinated.*

Artwork by: Stephen Crooks

For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com or follow them on Facebook: @NutleyLittleTheatre and Instagram: @NutleyLittleTheatreNJ