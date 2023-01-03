Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nutley Little Theatre Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE

Performances run February 10-25.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Nutley Little Theatre Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE

Nutley Little Theatre presents Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, By Moisés Kaufman, directed by L.A. Mars.

Cast:

Laura Anthony as Oscar Wilde

Sky Nelson as LORD ALFRED DOUGLAS

Bob Russell as MARQUESS OF QUEENSBERRY

Ray Hoffman as SIR EDWARD CLARKE

Ginny Crooks as CARSON, MRS. GRANT, SPERANZA, and FOREMAN

Frankie Spear as LOCKWOOD, RICHARDS, AUCTIONEER, and HOTEL MANAGER

Patrick Little as TAYLOR and JUDGE

Jessi Baden as NARRATOR, QUEEN VICTORIA, APPLEGATE, and PROSTITUTE

Frank Blauer as NARRATOR, GILL, and KAUFMAN

Aaron Drill as NARRATOR, C. PARKER, WILLIE, and LANDLORD

Scott Guzzo as NARRATOR, WOOD, WRIGHT, and PRICE

Sohailla Mahjour as NARRATOR, SHAW, MAVOR, CONSTANCE, W. PARKER, and CLERK

Camille Rhoden as NARRATOR, HARRIS, ATKINS, FOREMAN, and CLERK

Crew includes Assistant Director Kelly Maher and Stage Manager Erin Sabat.

Written in 1997 by the founder of Tectonic Theater Project, Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde tells the story of famed queer author Oscar Wilde through the lens of his three courtroom appearances: first, in a libel suit against the Marquess of Queensberry, then in two subsequent trials against Wilde for "gross indecency".

In this stunning work of theater--a smash hit Off-Broadway, and winner of the Lambda Literary Award--Moisés Kaufman turns the trials of Oscar Wilde into a riveting human and intellectual drama. Expertly interweaving courtroom testimony with excerpts from Wilde's writings and the words of his contemporaries, Gross Indecency unveils its subject in all his genius and human frailty, his age in all its complacency and repression.

Performances:

Friday, February 10th, 8:00PM

Saturday, February 11th, 8:00PM

Sunday, February 12th, 2:00PM

Friday, February 17th, 8:00PM

Saturday, February 18th, 8:00PM

Sunday, February 19th, 2:00PM

Thursday, February 23rd, 8:00PM

Friday, February 24th, 8:00PM

Saturday, February 25th, 2:00PM

Saturday, February 25th, 8:00PM

To buy tickets, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216875®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F70010?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




The American Theater Group Presents PARADE in March Photo
The American Theater Group Presents PARADE in March
The American Theater Group (ATG), Somerset County’s professional regional theater company celebrating its 11th season, will present Parade, the Tony Award-winning musical by acclaimed playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy), which features a rousing and haunting score by Jason Robert Brown (Bridges of Madison County).
Final Weeks for Visitors to Discover the Power of Ceramics in Two Exhibitions at Grounds f Photo
Final Weeks for Visitors to Discover the Power of Ceramics in Two Exhibitions at Grounds for Sculpture
Two exhibitions currently on view at Grounds For Sculpture, presenting new works by 17 contemporary artists working in ceramics, are in their final weeks and will close on January 8, 2023.
Linda Eder to Return to The Ridgefield Playhouse in January Photo
Linda Eder to Return to The Ridgefield Playhouse in January
Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder will make a return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and 068 Magazine Singer Songwriter Series. 
National Theatre in HDs MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse Photo
National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse in January
Start the New Year enjoying the best of British theater on a big screen near you! The next presentation from National Theatre in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse will be Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Final Weeks for Visitors to Discover the Power of Ceramics in Two Exhibitions at Grounds for SculptureFinal Weeks for Visitors to Discover the Power of Ceramics in Two Exhibitions at Grounds for Sculpture
December 30, 2022

Two exhibitions currently on view at Grounds For Sculpture, presenting new works by 17 contemporary artists working in ceramics, are in their final weeks and will close on January 8, 2023.
Linda Eder to Return to The Ridgefield Playhouse in JanuaryLinda Eder to Return to The Ridgefield Playhouse in January
December 29, 2022

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder will make a return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and 068 Magazine Singer Songwriter Series. 
National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse in JanuaryNational Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse in January
December 29, 2022

Start the New Year enjoying the best of British theater on a big screen near you! The next presentation from National Theatre in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse will be Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Pianist Chuchito Valdés to Perform at Centenary Stage Company's 2023 January Thaw Music FestivalPianist Chuchito Valdés to Perform at Centenary Stage Company's 2023 January Thaw Music Festival
December 29, 2022

Previously featured in Centenary Stage Company’s Sitnik Stage, pianist Chuchito Valdés will return for the 2023 January Thaw Music Festival. Chuchito Valdés will perform on January 28 at 8:00 pm.
Damn Tall Buildings to Perform at Centenary Stage Company's 2023 January Thaw Music FestivalDamn Tall Buildings to Perform at Centenary Stage Company's 2023 January Thaw Music Festival
December 28, 2022

Centenary Stage Company’s 2023 January Thaw Music Festival will feature a performance by Damn Tall Buildings on January 21 at 8:00 pm.
share