Nutley Little Theatre presents Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, By Moisés Kaufman, directed by L.A. Mars.

Cast:

Laura Anthony as Oscar Wilde

Sky Nelson as LORD ALFRED DOUGLAS

Bob Russell as MARQUESS OF QUEENSBERRY

Ray Hoffman as SIR EDWARD CLARKE

Ginny Crooks as CARSON, MRS. GRANT, SPERANZA, and FOREMAN

Frankie Spear as LOCKWOOD, RICHARDS, AUCTIONEER, and HOTEL MANAGER

Patrick Little as TAYLOR and JUDGE

Jessi Baden as NARRATOR, QUEEN VICTORIA, APPLEGATE, and PROSTITUTE

Frank Blauer as NARRATOR, GILL, and KAUFMAN

Aaron Drill as NARRATOR, C. PARKER, WILLIE, and LANDLORD

Scott Guzzo as NARRATOR, WOOD, WRIGHT, and PRICE

Sohailla Mahjour as NARRATOR, SHAW, MAVOR, CONSTANCE, W. PARKER, and CLERK

Camille Rhoden as NARRATOR, HARRIS, ATKINS, FOREMAN, and CLERK

Crew includes Assistant Director Kelly Maher and Stage Manager Erin Sabat.

Written in 1997 by the founder of Tectonic Theater Project, Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde tells the story of famed queer author Oscar Wilde through the lens of his three courtroom appearances: first, in a libel suit against the Marquess of Queensberry, then in two subsequent trials against Wilde for "gross indecency".

In this stunning work of theater--a smash hit Off-Broadway, and winner of the Lambda Literary Award--Moisés Kaufman turns the trials of Oscar Wilde into a riveting human and intellectual drama. Expertly interweaving courtroom testimony with excerpts from Wilde's writings and the words of his contemporaries, Gross Indecency unveils its subject in all his genius and human frailty, his age in all its complacency and repression.

Performances:

Friday, February 10th, 8:00PM

Saturday, February 11th, 8:00PM

Sunday, February 12th, 2:00PM

Friday, February 17th, 8:00PM

Saturday, February 18th, 8:00PM

Sunday, February 19th, 2:00PM

Thursday, February 23rd, 8:00PM

Friday, February 24th, 8:00PM

Saturday, February 25th, 2:00PM

Saturday, February 25th, 8:00PM

To buy tickets, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216875®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F70010?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1