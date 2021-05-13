Northern NJ Community Foundation's ArtsBergen Announces Call For Visual Artists, Graphic Designers

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative announces an open call to artists. Visual artists or graphic designers may apply. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) is a not-for-profit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

The NNJCF's ArtsBergen initiative is partnering with the Borough of Oradell in New Jersey to transform the gazebo area of Schirra Park (on the corner of Oradell Avenue and Kinderkamack Road) utilizing a designed set of asphalt decals strategically positioned to create an engaging, visually pleasing space. The selected artist or artist team will receive $800 in total to design and install the decals, plus a supply budget up to $700.

Artists applying to the call should complete an application form by Monday, June 14, 2021. For further information about the project, an estimated timeline, selection criteria, and to apply, go to http://bit.ly/OradellCalltoArtist. To learn more about the Foundation and its ArtsBergen initiative, visit the NNJCF's website, www.nnjcf.org or contact nnjcf@nnjcf.org or 201-568-5608.