North Star Theater Company To Perform 21 CHUMP STREET and TRIFLES at SCCC

North Star Theater Company is staging Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, "21 Chump Street," and Susan Glaspell's drama, "Trifles," at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College in Newton this December.

The one-act shows will be performed together under the title, "A Closer Look." Members of the SCCC Chorus, under the direction of Phillip Lid, will also be on hand to sing a selection of Broadway songs.

Performances will take place Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at northstartheater.org

Alex McCully of Newton is directing "21 Chump Street." Jodi Halteman of Andover is the producer; Sandy Staltler of Milford, Pa. is the music director; Andrew Winans of New York is the choreographer; and Sam Bloch is assisting with lighting design.

The cast includes Jake Jackson of Washington Township; Isabella Ruth Cruz of Vernon; David Villa of Nutley; Alexis Borowic of Sussex; Anthony Guerra of Milford, Pa.; and Jackie Mull of Green.

Phil Cocilovo of Montague is directing "Trifles," which is being designed by SCCC's theater students. The play stars Christopher Flatt of Hamburg; Laura Marchese of Newton; Nick Batelli of Ogdensburg; Jackie Mull of Green; Jake Jackson of Washington Township; and Christine Mentone of Vernon. NSTC Artistic Director and SCCC Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta is stage managing; Jamie Boyle of Vernon is the lighting designer; Andrea Pennella of Newton is the costume designer; and Michael Cagno of Sparta is in charge of props.