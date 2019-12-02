North Star Theater Company Presents CHRISTMAS MEMORIES & MAGIC

Scenes, songs and stories from treasured Christmas classics are endearingly brought to stage in North Star Theater Company's premiere of "Christmas Memories and Magic," directed by Phil Cocilovo of Montague, and music direction by Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi of Newton. Running December 13, 14, at 7 p.m. and December 15, at 2 p.m., "Christmas Memories and Magic" will be held at Franklin Elementary School, located at 50 Washington Ave., Franklin in Sussex County. Tickets for "Christmas Memories & Magic" are $20 and can be purchased at https://northstar.booktix.com/.

"Christmas Memories & Magic" features adapted versions of timeless stories and poems such as 'Twas the Night Before Christmas; Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus; John Denver's famous poem, "Alfie the Christmas Tree." The show also has a musical vignette from favorite Christmas movies such as White Christmas, The Grinch, Charlie Brown, and other songs that will have audiences singing along with the cast and reflecting on childhood memories. The show concludes with a charming musical adaptation of a "Christmas Carol."

The talented cast of "Christmas Memories & Magic" primarily reside throughout Sussex County. Vernon cast members include Melissa Honeywell, Troy Honeywell, Solomon Honeywell, Jayna Honeywell, Kim Knabb. Sparta residents in the cast are Julia Kadar, Linda Kadar, Nate Simmons, Fred VanKuren, Dominic Bartolomeo, John Klumpp, Todd Smith, Paige DiGiovanni, Anmarie DiGiovanni, Lillian Ryan-Farrell, Bill Fell, Shea Harrison and Ella Simmons. Jenna Gianuzzi of Frankford, Maria Kozlowski of Augusta, Phil Cocilovo of Montague, Alex McCully and Eliza Haltmann of Newton, Kayleigh Winegar of Hopatcong, and Terri Iannacone of Rockaway round out the cast.

"Christmas Memories & Magic" is the second production of the new performing arts company that is located in Ogdensburg and performs throughout Sussex County. "I developed this show from personal and sentimental childhood memories getting ready for Christmas," said the director Phil Cocilovo. "Many people can relate to getting into your favorite pajamas and having a loved one read a Christmas poem or story, or finding the perfect spot on the couch to watch Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. These are some of the memories that we have and the magic is shared with our children and grandchildren."

To learn more about North Star Theater Company, visit www.northstartheater.org.





