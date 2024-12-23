Nissim Black Comes to Debonair Music Hall This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Box Studios & The Elated System are wrapping up a year+ of special appearances by both Jewish-interest and secular music and comedy acts in Teaneck, which included performances from comedian Elon Gold; The Aryeh Kunstler Band; Israel Portoy; Soulfarm; J-Sketch Comedy; Distant Cousins; the redevelopment of The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING; James Maddock; Willie Nile; Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham in Edward Albee's FRAGMENTS; The Cure's Reeves Gabrels and his genre-free improv rock outfit Doom Dogs; comedians Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, and Mark Riccadonna; Dog Party, and more...

This coming Sunday, December 29th at 7:30PM, Black Box Studios & The Elated System will present Nissim Black at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7:00PM. showtime is 7:30PM and tickets are $36 for students, $54 general admission, and $118 VIP.

Nissim Black is an American-Israeli rapper, singer, and influencer who is taking the world by storm. Growing up in the inner city of Seattle, Nissim Black saw firsthand the struggles and challenges of poverty and gang violence. But he didn't let that define him. Instead, he embraced his passion for music and used it as a vehicle to spread positivity and increase awareness of God through mainstream mediums. With a musical style that ranges from rap to pop, Nissim Black's unique sound has captured the hearts and minds of fans all around the world. On his YouTube channel alone, he's garnered more than 27.5 million views worldwide. In addition to his musical talents, Nissim’s incredible story is currently being made into a comedy-drama series on HBO.

Comments