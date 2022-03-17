Nimbus Arts Center Collaborates With Poet Laureate and When Women Speak For INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S STORIES

Jersey City's 2020-2022 Poet Laureate, Susan Justiniano | RescuePoetix joins with Ameerah Shabazz-Bilal, and Nimbus Arts Center for International Women's Stories to be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 7-10PM at Nimbus Arts Center, Jersey City, NJ.

This is an in-person event. All guests must be masked and provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 72 hours. International Women's Stories celebrates with featured performers and an open mic segment - limited to 10 open mic participants. This is a ticketed event, and donations are appreciated! No one will be turned away: Pay what you want.

International Women's Stories taps into multi-disciplinary artists throughout the realms of Visual, Literary and Performance Arts. Women identified artists feature from various parts of New Jersey to share their stories during Women's History Month with the backdrop of the surrealist exhibition, The Exquisite Corpse Show, curated by Tina Maneca at the The Firmament Gallery, Nimbus Arts Center, 329 Warren St., Jersey City, NJ

Co-curated and co-hosted by award winning poets Susan Justiniano | RescuePoetix and Ameerah Shabazz-Bilal | When Women Speak, the featured lineup includes Crystal (Davis) Letters (Jersey City NJ), Leloni Lopez (Newark NJ), Dayana Poulard (Maplewood NJ) and Mwikali Words (Elizabeth NJ). Each of these dynamic powerhouse poets will voice their stories, in their own words, their own way.

Join as a vendor, audience member, or open mic participant. Audience members can register in advance to attend:

Pay what you want tickets can be reserved here: https://bit.ly/3MPrbu1

Open Mic sign up (must reserve ticket and pre register for the open mic) https://bit.ly/3IdrlId

Vendor sign up (limited to 6 tables - provided by Nimbus). Literary Artists encouraged to vend (2 to a table) https://bit.ly/3CLp7yx.