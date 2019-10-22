Nick Jr.'s MAX AND RUBYÂ Hop Into UCPAC

Celebrate the universal nature of sibling relationships in Max and Ruby's Musical Playdate at the Union County Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 10. This show is based on the popular books and television series on Nick Jr. and featuring all of your favorite Max and Ruby songs. Max and Ruby never quite want the same thing, and their plans always collide - with hilarious results.

Admission includes a meet and greet with Max and Ruby! For the 11:30 a.m. show, this takes place 30 minutes before show time and for the 4 p.m. show, the meet & greet will take place after the show's conclusion.

Two performances are presented as part of the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders' Sensory Friendly Theatre (SFT) series - live performances specially designed and adapted for children with autism and other sensory sensitivities. Admission includes a character parade in the theater, which will take place 15 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. show and after the conclusion of the 2:30 p.m. show.

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ.

General admission tickets can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732-499-8226. The box office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





