NiCori Studios & Productions To Present CATS: Young Actor's Edition

NiCori Studios & Productions has announced that they will be the first in NJ to produce “CATS: Young Actor's Edition”, the brand new, one-hour adaptation of the world renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber TONY Award winning musical on Thursday through Sunday, January 25, 26 and 27, 2024.

CATS: Young Actor's Edition is the culmination of singing, acting and dance classes and workshops Directed by Corinna Sowers Adler with Choreography by Lisa Grimes and Musical Direction by Shane Turner. The production will feature two outstanding NiCori alumnae, Kim Rabbia and Ava Rakowski.

“CATS: Young Actor's Edition” is based on the 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make the "Jellicle choice" by deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. As of 2022, Cats remains the fifth-longest-running Broadway show and the seventh-longest-running West End show. While on Broadway, it featured such luminaries as Betty Buckley, Harry Groener, Laurie Beechman, Liz Callaway, Terrence Mann and Lillias White to name a few. The movie version featured James Corden, Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift.

NiCori's spring semester starts on February 21 with “KIDS CABARET” on Wednesdays from 5-6:30pm open to students ages 8-11 and “Taylored for you…” A Cabaret featuring the story songs of Taylor Swift happening on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30pm and open to students ages 12-18. Summer camp registration will open by January 15.

Visit Click Here for more information and to register!

NiCori's “CATS: Young Actor's Edition” New Jersey premiere will be held at the Watchung Presbyterian Church located at 375 Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets.