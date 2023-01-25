Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nextstage Repertory Hard At Work To Bring Shakespeare's MACBETH To Life 

Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Nextstage Repertory Hard At Work To Bring Shakespeare's MACBETH To Life 

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory is currently is in rehearsals and coming up on their production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

Dates for the performances are Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 pm; Friday February 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, February 4 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, February 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

A Scottish general, Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth embarks on a journey to claim and hold the Scottish throne. Students have been working with period-specific physicality and combat styles to bring about the world of the play. Playing the role of the titular character is current student Jeremy Ashton. Ashton has been seen in CSC's productions of Living Dead in Denmark, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and The Merry Wives of Windsor. Playing Macbeth's wife, Lady Macbeth, is current student Emily Kurnides. Kurnides has been seen in CSC's productions of Living Dead in Denmark, the 2022 Holiday Spectacular, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Alice in Slasherland.

Tickets for Macbeth are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 pm; Friday, February 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, February 4 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, February 6 at 7:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay Building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.




New Jersey Youth Symphony to Celebrate Black History Month With Dance, Oration & Music Photo
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Celebrate Black History Month With Dance, Oration & Music at the Patriots Theater
The New Jersey Youth Symphony will return to the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Saturday, February 4 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month with a dynamic educational program that will explore the vast and vivacious culture of African legacy in America through a captivating blend of music, oration, and dance.
Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION) Photo
Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION)
I had the pleasure of interviewing the show's writer and director, Francesco Paladino about his production that is opening at the Montclair Women's Club on February 3rd.
Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour to NJPAC Photo
Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour to NJPAC
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Comedian and podcaster Theo Von brings his Return of the Rat Tour on Wednesday, May 10 at 8 pm.
NJ Rep Announces New Series, ONE NIGHT STAND Photo
NJ Rep Announces New Series, ONE NIGHT STAND
New Jersey Repertory Company will present new performance series, ONE NIGHT STAND. These special engagements are an eclectic array of fun, one-night-only, engagements.

More Hot Stories For You


Theo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour to NJPACTheo Von Brings RETURN OF THE RAT Tour to NJPAC
January 25, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Comedian and podcaster Theo Von brings his Return of the Rat Tour on Wednesday, May 10 at 8 pm.
NJ Rep Announces New Series, ONE NIGHT STANDNJ Rep Announces New Series, ONE NIGHT STAND
January 25, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company will present new performance series, ONE NIGHT STAND. These special engagements are an eclectic array of fun, one-night-only, engagements.
Mercer County Community College Celebrates Black History Month 2023 With A Full Slate Of EventsMercer County Community College Celebrates Black History Month 2023 With A Full Slate Of Events
January 25, 2023

Mercer County Community College (MCCC) celebrates Black History Month 2023 with a full slate of events. Students, alums and community members are all encouraged to attend! 
Charles F. Lowrey And Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-ChairsCharles F. Lowrey And Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-Chairs
January 24, 2023

Charles F. Lowrey, Chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), and Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), have been elected Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the Arts Center has announced.
bergenPAC To Present The Rascals' Felix & Gene and RAIN – A Tribute to the BeatlesbergenPAC To Present The Rascals' Felix & Gene and RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles
January 24, 2023

bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish: Time Peace Tour on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. and RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.
share