Nextstage Repertory Hard At Work To Bring Shakespeare's MACBETH To Life 

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory is currently is in rehearsals and coming up on their production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

Dates for the performances are Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 pm; Friday February 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, February 4 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, February 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12.

A Scottish general, Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth embarks on a journey to claim and hold the Scottish throne. Students have been working with period-specific physicality and combat styles to bring about the world of the play. Playing the role of the titular character is current student Jeremy Ashton. Ashton has been seen in CSC's productions of Living Dead in Denmark, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and The Merry Wives of Windsor. Playing Macbeth's wife, Lady Macbeth, is current student Emily Kurnides. Kurnides has been seen in CSC's productions of Living Dead in Denmark, the 2022 Holiday Spectacular, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Alice in Slasherland.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.