Newton Theatre's INTO THE MYSTIC Tribute to Van Morrison Postponed to August 2020

The Newton Theatre has announced the postponement of many of its upcoming shows, including Into the Mystic, a tribute to Van Morrison.

Vocalist Justin Panigutti, who performs in the band, talked to the New Jersey Herald about the show.

Panigutti said that there's a chance the group might play "Moondance" in its entirety to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970 album.

"I believe we have covered all of them before except maybe one or two songs," he said. "Now that you mention it I think we might have time to rehearse it and play it for our Newton show."

Panigutti goes on to talk about how what Morrison's music means to him.

"Music for me is spiritual, it is not just stringing words or chords together. It is much much deeper than that," he said. "I think Van and I write and perform on the same wavelength. Perhaps it is something I have unconsciously borrowed having performed his songs but also as a lover of soul and blues music. You're really letting people have a look at what it is that is inside of you when performing."

Read more on the New Jersey Herald.

Spanning over 5 decades, the musical catalog and work of Van Morrison has been a steady stream of inspiration for musicians and countless others who choose to include them in the soundtracks of our their lives. "With one of the most revered catalogs in music history and his unparalleled talents as composer, singer and performer Morrison's past achievements loom large. But, as throughout his extraordinary career, how that past informs his future achievements and still stirs excitement and keen anticipation".

Drawing from his complete collection of works, "Into the Mystic", seeks to recreate the spirit and energy of Morrison's Music and pay respects to a man who himself is a hard act to catch and most humbly follow in 2018. Bridging this gap, 8 piece- Into the Mystic, Led by vocalist Justin Panigutti (formerly of Bearquarium), is comprised of some of the area's finest musicians and portrayers, coming together to produce an evening of Van Morrison's finest work and promising to be a musical experience not to disappoint.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/intothemystic-0822.





