Newark Arts Announces Closure and Shares Relief Information

Newark Arts has announced a temporary closure due to Covid-19:

Dear friends,

In keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the WHO, along with state and city officials, the Newark Arts offices at 17 Academy Street, Suite 702, will be closed until further notice.



We know this is a difficult time for many. As always, our first concern is the safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, and the community at large, especially the artists and arts organizations who are at the core of our mission. In addition to health concerns, many are dealing with cancelled income, postponed employment, childcare issues, and just plain uncertainty.



Artists, creatives and arts and culture organizations have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, we would like to share the following helpful links:



COVID-19 Freelance Artist Resources - An aggregated list of free resources, opportunities, and financial relief options available to artists of all disciplines.



List of Arts Resources During the COVID-19 Outbreak - A list of resources for artists working in all disciplines, as well as arts philanthropists, and arts professionals.



Medical Emergency Grants for Artists - Rauschenberg Emergency Grants will provide artists with up to $5,000 for a number of unforeseen medical expenses, beginning late May/early June 2020.



NPS Student Breakfast and Lunch Program Locations - The Breakfast and Lunch Program is available for all students at designated schools from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9:30 am - 11:30 am.



The City of Newark will hold a live virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7pm. Please be aware that Mayor Baraka has signed an Executive Order placing a moratorium on rent evictions, tax payments & fees (extending payments), and water bills (extending payments). Any late fees during this period will be waived.



Newark Arts is a nonprofit organization. We are working closely with the City of Newark to pinpoint additional resources that our Newark artist community can access in the coming days.



In the meantime, please stay safe and healthy!



Warmest wishes,



Newark Arts





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You