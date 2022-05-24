New Jersey's Top Emerging Female Choreographers Premiere New Works at NJPAC in June

In association with Dance New Jersey, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)presents a one-night only showcase on Friday, June 10, 2022, featuring world premiere works by five, young female New Jersey-based choreographers. After a year-long mentorship with modern dance professionals including Carolyn Dorfman (Carolyn Dorfman Dance), Sam Pott (Nimbus Dance Works), and Andy Chiang (Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company), these talented dancers/choreographers will premiere and perform their new original works on the NJPAC stage. This marks the third Jersey New Moves presentation at NJPAC (hiatus during COVID 2020-21).



Winners of the Jersey (New) Moves Fellowship Program are five New Jersey-based dancers/choreographers: tap dance artist and founder of Jersey Tap Fest Hillary-Marie (Wanaque), artistic director of dance-theatre company MeenMoves Sameena Mitta (Jersey City), multidisciplinary artist Katelyn Halpern (Jersey City), Montclair State University alumnus Kristilee Maiella (Landing), and Mason Gross School of the Arts teacher Kiana Rosa Fischer (Robbinsville). (Please scroll down for program details.)



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

