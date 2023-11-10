New Jersey Youth Chorus Presents Readings And Carols This Holiday Season at United Methodist Church

Readings and Carols: Season of Light will take place on Sunday, December 3 at 4:30 p.m.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Light up this holiday season with a stunning performance by the New Jersey Youth Chorus and special guest handbell choir, the Walsh Memorial Bell Choir from the Presbyterian Church of Morris Plains. As part of the 2023-24 season's vision to engage alumni by building a passionate, caring, and broad community of chorus members, the concert features NJYC Alumna Emmalee LaFean. Readings and Carols: Season of Light will take place on Sunday, December 3 at 4:30 p.m. at the Morristown United Methodist Church located at 50 South Park Place in Morristown. Tickets are $20/Adults and $15/Students and Seniors, available at NJYC.org.

Said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce, "Since the dawn of time, light has been celebrated as a symbol of hope, peace, wisdom, truth, and goodness. It is a common thread, woven throughout humanity. We are excited to present a program which celebrates the importance of light in the cultures dear to our NJYC families. Our choristers will light the Advent wreath, Menorah, and Diyas; share readings and poetry; and lead the audience in songs and carols honoring the light within all of us."

Don't miss out on this enchanting holiday concert illuminated by candles of peace, hope, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness.

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.




