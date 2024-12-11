New Jersey Youth Chorus Performs Annual Winter Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over two hundred choristers in the New Jersey Youth Chorus will present A Holiday Journey on December 15 at 4:00 p.m. at Ridge Performing Arts Center located at 268 South Finlay Avenue in Basking Ridge. Tickets are $20/Adults and $15/Students and Seniors.

Said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce, “A Holiday Journey will feature all five choirs of the New Jersey Youth Chorus in a diverse selection of holiday and seasonal repertoire for all ages. We are delighted to welcome the audience to experience the beauty and artistry of our ensembles and share in the magic and warmth of the holiday season.”



Joyful selections performed by NJYC’s choristers include arrangements of Ding Dong Merrily on High, Deck the Hall with Jingle Bells, An Irving Berlin Christmas, and Carol of the Bells, as well as Sing For Hanukkah by Lois Brownsey and Marti Lunn Lantz, Lunar Lullaby by Jacob Narverud, We Toast the Days by Linda Kachelmeier, The Shepherd’s Spiritual by Donald Moore, and Michael John Trotta’s Veni, Veni Emmanuel. The audience is invited to sing with the choir for selections including O Come All Ye Faithful, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Winter Wonderland and Zol Zain Sholem, a traditional Eastern European Jewish Song arranged by Joshua Jacobson. Zol Zain Sholem‘s joyous call and response features various words for peace as suggested by NJYC choristers: Sholem, Pace, Shanti, and Heiwa. The concert concludes with a singalong to the holiday favorite, We Wish You a Merry Christmas.



Wharton Arts’ mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts’ vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey’s largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.



Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts’ extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

